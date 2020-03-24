We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

As the nation prepares to spend more time indoors than ever before, there couldn’t be a better time to master these cooking techniques and skills

If your kitchen is your happy place, it’s likely you’ll have already conquered our round up of 50 recipes everyone should know how to cook.

Many people around the country have got more free time on their hands than they’ve had in a long time, and with the government advice continuing to stress the importance of self-isolation and social distancing, there is no better time than now to master a new skill.

Whether you’ve tried and failed before or have never considered learning how to make your favourite foods from scratch, we challenge you to give it a go.

The smell of fresh bread filling your home is hard to beat, as is the satisfaction of perfectly cooking a steak.

What other cooking techniques would you like to learn? What recipes are you keen to master? Head to the @TestKitchenUK Instagram and send our food team all your questions.

10 cooking techniques to master during self-isolation:

Because there’s never been a better time to learn…

How to make bread



Our easy bread recipe requires just four ingredients and a little patience. If you slice the loaf up it can be frozen and then used as and when you need it or stale bread makes brilliant breadcrumbs and croutons.

Learn how to make bread

How to make fresh pasta



Afraid of making fresh pasta? No need! Chef Theo Randall shared his top tips on how to create delicious, fresh pasta at home and all you need is plain flour, eggs and semolina. If you’ve got a good supply in your cupboards, here is how to cook dry pasta perfectly.

Learn how to make fresh pasta

How to cook rice perfectly

Once you know the perfect ratio of rice to water, you’ll laugh at all the times you’ve struggled.

Learn how to cook rice perfectly

How to chop an onion



Rule one of how to chop an onion? Get a sharp knife! By cutting your onion into uniform chunks, it will cook at an even pace and prevent burning!

Learn how to chop an onion

How to cook the perfect steak



Leaving your steak to rest is as important as the quality of the meat you buy…

Learn how to cook the perfect steak

How to cook perfect scrambled eggs



Breakfast, brunch, lunch and even dinner – you can’t go wrong with a plate of scrambled egg.

Learn how to cook perfect scrambled eggs

How to cook perfect roast potatoes



Crisp on the outside and fluffy on the inside, we know what you want to achieve and we’re here to help.

Learn how to cook perfect roast potatoes

How to make sourdough pizza



Top restaurant chain Franco Manca share their top tips on creating restaurant quality pizza, at home!

Learn how to make sourdough pizza

How to make triple cooked chips



The size of your potato matters…

Learn how to make triple cooked chips

How to make hamburgers



Honest Burger co-founder Tom Barton explains the importance of chopping the meat instead of mincing it…

Learn how to make hamburgers

Happy cooking! We’d love to hear how you got on with these recipes. Be sure to tag us @goodtoknow and @testkitchenuk on Instagram and don’t forget to get in touch with questions and requests for future recipes.