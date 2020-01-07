Trending:

£40 weekly meal planner

With food prices up a whopping 12 per cent this year, you may find that there’s a lot less in your shopping basket for the same money, try our cheap weekly meal planner to help keep costs low.

To help you make the most of your food shopping, we’ve put together a cheap weekly meal planner, featuring a month’s worth of recipes designed to feed a family of four, for just £40 a week.

Some websites offer meals for under a fiver, but you soon realise you can’t buy single eggs and tablespoons of milk – and suddenly your meal isn’t looking so cheap. Here, we’ve done the sums for you and added what you’ll need for the week without cheating on the quantities you need to buy products in.

Take a look at our cheap weekly meal planner and download the shopping list to take with you – you can even print out the meal planner to stick on your fridge!

The cheap weekly meal planner

Week 1 Week 2
Monday

Cheese and tomato bake

 Monday

Spicy pork chops
Tuesday

Smoked pork sausage frittata

 Tuesday

Eggs Flamenco
Wednesday

Chicken and bacon risotto

 Wednesday

Quick fish pie
Thursday

Hearty macaroni cheese

 Thursday

Fusilli with egg and broccoli
Friday

Cod nuggets with sweet potato wedges

 Friday

Chicken Madras curry
Saturday

Tuna and potato layer

 Saturday

Goat’s cheese and spinach pizza
Sunday

Cheat’s chicken puff pies

 Sunday

Cheap chicken roast

Week 1 shopping list

Week 2 shopping list

Week 3 Week 4
Monday

Sausage and mushroom crumble

 Monday

Full English pasta carbonara

Tuesday

Salsa baked potatoes with chilli

 Tuesday

Bacon squeak frittata

Wednesday

Bacon and potato frittata

Wednesday

Sausage bake
Thursday

Garlic and mushroom pasta bake

 Thursday

Cottage pie
Friday

Turkey, leek and mushroom pie

Friday

Chicken tikka masala

Saturday

Tomato baked chicken

 Saturday

Chicken and prawn paella
Sunday

Irish beef lasagne

Sunday

One-pot chicken and pepper bake

Week 3 shopping list

Week 4 shopping list

 

