Use our cups to grams weight converter to convert American cup recipes into grams in a matter of minutes. There is no need to miss out on whipping up your favourite recipes!
When cooking a recipe from an American cook book, you’ll need a cups to grams converter, as the weights and measures used vary quite a bit from the metric measurements we use in the UK.
Wondering how many grams in a cup? Or whether a cup of flour converts to the same amount in grams as a cup of milk? These are all questions we’ve asked time and time again ourselves so we’ve decided to create this handy weight conversion tool to help you convert cups to grams in a flash.
US Cup Converter
Make sense of our US recipes by converting the cup measurements below...
Ingredients
Number of Cups
UK Measure
Make a little more sense? Now check out our great American recipes. Traditional US recipes use cups not grams, but don’t worry – you can find a version of this tool on every page where you need to make a US to UK weight conversion. Happy cooking!
Latest Stories
It’s more exact to use our tool above to convert your cups to grams, but here is a rough guide for you to print out if you’d prefer.
Cups to grams converter:
Dried ingredient measurements
|Cups
|Grams
|Ounces
|1 tsp
|5g
|0.17 oz
|1 tbsp
|15g
|0.53 oz
|1 cup flour
|150g
|5.3 oz
|1 cup caster sugar
|225g
|7.9 oz
|1 cup icing sugar
|115g
|4 oz
|1 cup brown sugar
|175g
|6.2 oz
|1 cup sultanas
|200g
|7 oz
Butter measurements
|Cups
|Grams
|Ounces
|1/8 cup
|30g
|1 oz
|1/4 cup
|55g
|1.9 oz
|1/3 cup
|75g
|2.7 oz
|1/2 cup
|115g
|4 oz
|2/3 cup
|150g
|5.3 oz
|3/4 cup
|170g
|6 oz
|1 cup
|225g
|7.9 oz
Liquid measurements
|Cups
|Millilitres
|Fluid Ounces
|1 tsp
|6ml
|0.2 fl oz
|1 tbsp
|15ml
|0.5 fl oz
|1/8 cup
|30ml
|1 fl oz
|1/4 cup
|60ml
|2 fl oz
|1/2 cup
|120ml
|4 fl oz
|1 cup
|240ml
|8 fl oz
Oven temperatures conversion
|Fahrenheit
|Celsius
|Gas Mark
|275°F
|140°C
|Gas Mark 1
|300°F
|150°C
|Gas Mark 2
|325°F
|165°C
|Gas Mark 3
|350°F
|180°C
|Gas Mark 4
|375°F
|190°C
|Gas Mark 5
|400°F
|200°C
|Gas Mark 6
|425°F
|220°C
|Gas Mark 7
|450°F
|230°C
|Gas Mark 8
If you found this cups to grams converter useful, you might also like our kilos to stones converter!
Do you have any tips for remembering the cups to grams conversion? Head over to our Facebook page to share your tips…