Use our cups to grams weight converter to convert American cup recipes into grams in a matter of minutes. There is no need to miss out on whipping up your favourite recipes!

When cooking a recipe from an American cook book, you’ll need a cups to grams converter, as the weights and measures used vary quite a bit from the metric measurements we use in the UK.

Wondering how many grams in a cup? Or whether a cup of flour converts to the same amount in grams as a cup of milk? These are all questions we’ve asked time and time again ourselves so we’ve decided to create this handy weight conversion tool to help you convert cups to grams in a flash.

US Cup Converter

Make sense of our US recipes by converting the cup measurements below...

Ingredients

Number of Cups

Convert

UK Measure

Make a little more sense? Now check out our great American recipes. Traditional US recipes use cups not grams, but don’t worry – you can find a version of this tool on every page where you need to make a US to UK weight conversion. Happy cooking!

It’s more exact to use our tool above to convert your cups to grams, but here is a rough guide for you to print out if you’d prefer.

Cups to grams converter:

Dried ingredient measurements

Cups to grams conversion for dried ingredients
Cups Grams Ounces
1 tsp 5g 0.17 oz
1 tbsp 15g 0.53 oz
1 cup flour 150g 5.3 oz
1 cup caster sugar 225g 7.9 oz
1 cup icing sugar 115g 4 oz
1 cup brown sugar 175g 6.2 oz
1 cup sultanas 200g 7 oz

Butter measurements

Cups to grams conversion for butter
Cups Grams Ounces
1/8 cup 30g 1 oz
1/4 cup 55g 1.9 oz
1/3 cup 75g 2.7 oz
1/2 cup 115g 4 oz
2/3 cup 150g 5.3 oz
3/4 cup 170g 6 oz
1 cup 225g 7.9 oz

Liquid measurements

Cups to millilitres conversion for liquid ingredients
Cups Millilitres Fluid Ounces
1 tsp 6ml 0.2 fl oz
1 tbsp 15ml 0.5 fl oz
1/8 cup 30ml 1 fl oz
1/4 cup 60ml 2 fl oz
1/2 cup 120ml 4 fl oz
1 cup 240ml 8 fl oz

Oven temperatures conversion

Oven temperature conversion from fahrenheit to celsius and gas mark
Fahrenheit Celsius Gas Mark
275°F 140°C Gas Mark 1
300°F 150°C Gas Mark 2
325°F 165°C Gas Mark 3
350°F 180°C Gas Mark 4
375°F 190°C Gas Mark 5
400°F 200°C Gas Mark 6
425°F 220°C Gas Mark 7
450°F 230°C Gas Mark 8

