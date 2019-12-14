Do Christmas puddings go off? All your Christmas pudding questions answered! Our guide any questions you might have about this festive dessert.

It wouldn’t be Christmas without a rich and fruity Christmas pudding. If you find yourself confused and a bit daunted by this British Christmas classic, you’re not alone.

From knowing when these little beauties should be eaten by to questions about the dietary specifications of a good old pud, we’ve gone through Google’s most commonly asked Christmas pudding questions and made sure we have an answer for you.

Read our handy guide to find out all you need to know about this festive family favourite.

Do Christmas puddings go off?



Christmas puddings are often made well in advance of Christmas, as they keep well and the flavours mature the longer you leave them – but how long can you safely keep these puds for? There is no concrete answer for this one, as it depends on the exact contents of the pudding, so check the recipe you use or package you buy. Any pudding using fresh fruit for moisture will go off quicker, whereas a Christmas pudding soaked in booze with a high sugar and dried fruit content will last much longer.

Some Christmas puddings, made with dried fruit in the traditional way, are fine to be eaten even two years after they were made.

Is Christmas pudding vegan?



Many traditional Christmas puddings are made using suet, which means they are not suitable for vegans. Always check the label though, as this Co-op Irresistible Christmas Pudding is made with vegetable suet instead, and doesn’t contain eggs. It is made in the same factory as the regular puds though, so run this past your vegan guest to check how strict they are.

If shop bought isn’t for you, you can make your own vegan Christmas pudding using our easy recipe.

Is Christmas pudding vegetarian?



The answer here is similar to the vegan question, apart from egg is suitable for vegetarians, so you don’t need to worry about finding an egg free version. We have a great recipe for a vegetarian Christmas pudding that tastes just as good as a classic pud.

Can Christmas pudding be frozen?

You can freeze a Christmas pudding, but if you’ve made your own in advance of Christmas, it is better to store in a cool dry place and let the flavours develop. If you’ve bought a Christmas pudding that you haven’t used, and want to freeze it, it should be safe to freeze for up to a year. Be sure to leave it at room temperature overnight to defrost.

Can Christmas pudding be reheated?

You can reheat a Christmas pudding, and there are several ways to do so. The easiest, and most convenient, way to do so is in the microwave. The time taken depends on the size of your pud, but we’d recommend placing the leftover Christmas pudding in a microwave safe bowl, covering with clingfilm, and microwaving on high for 3-4 minutes, allowing it to rest for a minute, and then repeating, until piping hot. Alternatively, you can wrap your Christmas pudding in foil and reheat in the oven for 1hr at 150C.

Can Christmas pudding be eaten cold?



Once cooked, you can eat any leftover Christmas pudding cold if you like. This isn’t the tastiest way to eat the fruity festive favourite (in our humble opinion), we’d recommend using the leftovers to make our Christmas pudding crumble instead.

Can Christmas pudding be made in a slow cooker?

If the old fashioned steaming method seems too daunting, you can actually make your Christmas pudding in a slow cooker. This is an easy, safe, and effective way to make your pud.

Follow your Christmas pudding recipe as you normally would, filling a greased pudding basin with your home-made mixture and covering with a pleated piece of baking paper and foil to seal the top nice and tightly. Pour a couple of inches of boiling water into the bottom of your slow cooker. Turn onto high, lower your pudding basin full of Christmas pudding mixture into the slow cooker and cook for around 8-9 hours.

Can I have a Christmas pudding without fruit?



If you still aren’t sold on the idea of a traditional Christmas pudding, we have a great alternative Maltesers Christmas pudding that kids and adults will love!

Have all your Christmas pudding questions been answered? Let us know how you get on in the comments below.