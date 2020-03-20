Trending:

Easter lunch and dinner ideas: Menus to suit every dietary need this Easter

Looking for inspiration for your Easter dinner or need some help with your Easter lunch menu? We're here to help! We've got some delicious ideas for all...
Jessica Dady

  • We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

    • Looking for inspiration for your family Easter roast lunch menu? We're here to help! We've created some delicious ideas to suit all tastes - from a tender roast chicken to a mouth-watering side of salmon.

    Whether you’re pescatarian, vegetarian or a meat-eater, you’re going to need lots of ideas for an Easter lunch or dinner menu this year. We’ve got Easter recipes for you to try from roast dinner meats to meat-free alternatives like a delicious sweet potato and nut roast.

    If you’re celebrating with family, an Easter roast dinner is the perfect way to get everyone involved in cooking. With mains, sides and vegetables to consider there’s plenty of chances for little (and big) ones to help out with chopping, peeling and baking.

    Once you’ve mastered these Easter dinner recipes and Easter lunch ideas you’ll be all set to cook the perfect Sunday lunch or even special occasion meal in the future too!

    Easter lunch: Chicken

    Easter lunch: Lamb
    Main

    easter roast chickenRoast chicken with herb butter
    		Main

    easter roast lambSt Clement’s roast lamb
    Side

    Lemon & thyme roast potatoes
    		Side

    Roast potatoes with garlic and rosemary
    Veg

    Honey and mustard roast parsnips
    		Veg

    Braised red cabbage
    Easter lunch: Chicken alternative

    easter roast chickenHairy Bikers’ Spanish-style chicken bake
    		Easter lunch: Lamb alternative

    easter roast lambRachel Khoo’s spring lamb stew

    Easter lunch: Beef

    Easter lunch: Fish
    Main

    Easter beefMustard and thyme roast beef
    		Main

    Easter salmonSalmon with parsley pesto
    Side

    Easter potato recipeDauphinoise potatoes
    		Side

    Herby new potatoes
    Veg

    Asparagus with crunchy lemon crumbs
    		Veg

    Easter vegetable recipeHoney-roasted summer veg
    Easter lunch: Beef alternative

    Hairy Bikers’ steak and ale pie
    		Easter lunch: Fish alternative

    James Martin’s salmon, thyme and leek tart

    Easter lunch: Vegetarian

    Easter lunch: Under £10
    Main

    Easter nut roast recipeSweet potato nut roast
    		Main

    Citrus-roasted chicken
    Side

    Pesto potato salad with Parmesan crumbs
    		Side

    Mash potato
    Veg

    Roasted vegetables with honey and feta cheese
    		Veg

    Honey glazed carrots with parsley Total for this menu: £6.27
    Easter lunch: Vegetarian alternative

    Tomato tarte tatin
    		Easter lunch: Under £10 alternative

    Mary Berry’s shepherd’s pie dauphinois Total for this alternative: £9.65

    Latest Stories