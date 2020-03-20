Easter lunch and dinner ideas: Menus to suit every dietary need this Easter

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Looking for inspiration for your family Easter roast lunch menu? We're here to help! We've created some delicious ideas to suit all tastes - from a tender roast chicken to a mouth-watering side of salmon.

Whether you’re pescatarian, vegetarian or a meat-eater, you’re going to need lots of ideas for an Easter lunch or dinner menu this year. We’ve got Easter recipes for you to try from roast dinner meats to meat-free alternatives like a delicious sweet potato and nut roast.

If you’re celebrating with family, an Easter roast dinner is the perfect way to get everyone involved in cooking. With mains, sides and vegetables to consider there’s plenty of chances for little (and big) ones to help out with chopping, peeling and baking.

Once you’ve mastered these Easter dinner recipes and Easter lunch ideas you’ll be all set to cook the perfect Sunday lunch or even special occasion meal in the future too!