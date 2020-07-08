Eat Out to Help Out: What is Rishi Sunak’s new eat out voucher scheme?

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

One of the plans revealed by Rishi Sunak was the ‘Eat Out to Help Out’ voucher scheme, which would offer diners a discount on their food bill in a bid to kick-start spending in hospitality.

In the ‘mini budget 2020’ presented to Parliament today, the chancellor also announced plans for a temporary VAT cut from 20 per cent to five per cent, a stamp duty holiday and a new Furlough bonus scheme.

Introducing the new Eat Out to Help Out voucher system, which will come into play next month, Rishi Sunak said, “The final measure I am announcing today has never been tried in the UK before. This moment is unique, we need to be creative.

“To get customers back into restaurants, cafes and pubs and protect the 1.8 million people who work in them, I can announce that for the month of August we will give everyone in the country a ‘Eat Out to Help Out’ discount’.”

This comes after think-tank Resolution Foundation urged the government to give everyone £500 to spend on industries hit worst economically by the virus, including restaurants.

So what does the ‘Eat Out to Help Out’ voucher scheme entail? And how can we benefit from it?

How will Rishi Sunak’s ‘Eat Out to Help Out’ voucher scheme work?

Participating restaurants will offer diners 50 per cent off their food and (non-alcoholic) drinks bill on the new scheme, with a maximum limit of £10 per head. The companies will register their interest in the scheme through a simple website, which opens on Monday.

After the customers have visited, restaurants then claim the money back from the government and receive their refund within five working days.

The Treasury’s Plans for Jobs document confirms that the discount can be used “unlimited times” on a Mondays through to Wednesdays, on any eat-in meal.

As Martin Lewis points out, however, some restaurants that typically have other deals going on may not opt into the scheme as it’s not a necessary requirement for all restaurants.

When does the voucher scheme come into place?

Rishi Sunak made the announcement of the ‘Eat Out to Help Out’ scheme earlier on today and made clear that the discount will only be valid during the month of August 2020.

This is part of the government’s plan to support and create jobs in the hospitality industry, one of the worst hit by coronavirus, as they hope the discount will “encourage people to return to eating out” in the long term.

How long will the ‘Eat Out to Help Out’ voucher scheme last?

Up to £10 per head off your food and drinks (non-alcoholic) bill sounds like a good deal for those looking to get back to their favourite restaurants, but unfortunately, the voucher scheme has an end date. The ‘Eat Out to Help Out’ voucher scheme is only valid for the month of August 2020, which means that after next month, there will be no more government-funded discounts in restaurants.

What restaurants will be included in the ‘Eat Out to Help Out’ food voucher scheme?

Many assume that big chain restaurants like Nandos will be included in the scheme, but it also seems as though independent restaurants will also be able to offer customers the government-funded discount. As although it has not been made explicitly clear, the guidance suggests that “any participating restaurant, café, pub or other eligible food service establishment” can be part of the scheme.

While the move to offer the scheme has been applauded by some as “bold”, others such as the economic spokeswoman for the SNP, Alison Thewliss have pointed out that some families have struggled during the lockdown and won’t be taking up the opportunity.