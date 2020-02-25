Emoji pancakes: 7 ideas you CAN make at home

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Get some inspiration from your phone, then get started!

Make two batches of this American pancake recipe and pour a couple of ladlefuls from the main bowl into two small bowls. Use a few drops of yellow food colouring in the main bowl to make the emoji faces, then use brown and red food colouring in the two smaller bowls, to make the emoji expressions. Transfer the brown and red batters into two separate piping bags fitted with smooth-sided piping nozzles and prop them up in glasses until you’re ready to use them.

Lightly oil a 10cm cookie cutter with sunflower oil to stop the pancake mixture sticking.

Heat a non-stick frying pan and when it’s hot, place the cookie cutter in the pan. Use the piping bags of brown and red batters to create your emoji at the centre of the cutter, then pour the yellow pancake batter over the top. Cook the pancake for 2-3 mins, then flip over to cook for 2-3 mins on the other side.

1. Heart eyes emoji

Carefully draw the outlines of two hearts in red batter, then fill them in. Use the brown batter to draw a smile, then fill it in. Pour yellow batter over the top and leave to cook for 2-3 mins, until the top turns matt and bubbles begin to appear. Flip over to reveal your heart eyes emoji, then cook for 2-3 mins on the other side.

2. Kissing face

The pancake for the one you love! Use the brown batter to draw two blobs for eyes and a sideways M for the lips. Fill with yellow batter and cook on both sides.

3. Face with a stuck out tongue and tightly closed eyes

Recreate the silliest happy face of the all by using the brown batter to draw two sideways V shapes, with the points facing each other. Now comes the tricky bit. Start the stuck out tongue by drawing a line across in brown batter. Use the red batter to draw and fill in the tongue, then fill in the sides with more brown batter.

4. Side sticky out tongue face

Apparently, this is a face savouring delicious food – which is exactly what you’ll be doing when you finished these pancakes! Use brown batter to draw eyelid shapes and fill them in, then draw a big smile. Use red batter to add a cheeky tongue poking out the side.

5. Dizzy face (AKA drunk face)

That’s two crosses for eyes and eyebrows and a big blob underneath, all in brown batter. So simple!

6. Weary face



Save this for the last of the emoji pancakes, when you’re sad they’re coming to an end/weary from eating so many. Use brown batter to draw an upturned mouth, then add downward slanting lines to make sad eyes.

7. Winking face

Surely everyone’s favourite emoji? Use brown batter to draw a set of eyes, making one into a sideways comma to create the wink. Draw the opposite eyebrow at an angle and a wide smile underneath.

8. Heart



Use a heart-shaped cookie cutter, lightly oiled with a little sunflower oil. Pour in red batter and flip once the top has turned matt and bubbles show. Ready to go freestyle? Draw a freehand heart in red batter and fill it in. Leave it to cook for a few mins, then slip it over and cook the other side. Gorgeous!

