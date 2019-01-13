What is Ezekiel bread and is it healthier than other bread?

Ezekiel bread is made from sprouted grains. These are believed to be more nutritious and easier to digest than bread made with refined grains because sprouted grains retain more vital nutrients.



What is Ezekiel bread?

Ezekiel bread is flourless, but not gluten-free, bread made from grains such as barley, millet, spelt and wheat, and legumes such as lentils and soy. Sometimes it includes other ingredients like brown rice, oats, rye, sesame or sorghum.

In terms of taste, it has a slightly nutty flavour and because it’s fairly dense it’s often better toasted.

Why is it called Ezekiel bread?

Ezekiel bread pays homage to the pure goodness of unprocessed foods – the name is inspired by verse from the Book of Ezekiel in the Old Testament: ‘Take also unto thee wheat, and barley, and beans, and lentils, and millet, and spelt, and put them in one vessel, and make bread of it… ‘

Although the name implies otherwise, it’s not a bread for religious festivals; it’s called Ezekiel because it’s made using ancient ways of harvesting which are thought to be better for us than modern methods.

Is Ezekiel bread better for us than standard bread?

Although it’s not gluten-free, which is bad news for celiac sufferers or those with a gluten intolerance, Ezekiel bread has health benefits. Generally, both the shop-bought and homemade version is unprocessed, usually organic, doesn’t contain added sugars, is a source of complete protein, is fibre-rich, and retains abundant nutrients, including essential amino acids (which the body needs but can’t produce), vitamins B2, B5, B6 and C, as well as calcium, copper, iron, magnesium and zinc.

What are the benefits of eating Ezekiel bread?

Because it’s completely plant-based and doesn’t contain any dairy or eggs, vegans can eat Ezekiel bread. And diabetics can enjoy it without risking a sugar spike because it’s low on the glycaemic index. However, it’s not just vegans and diabetics who gain from eating Ezekiel bread – most people benefit from eating sprouting foods as they’re more digestible which enables vitamins and minerals to be better absorbed.

Is Ezekiel bread low in carbs?

According to Medical News Today, one slice of Ezekiel bread contains around 15g carbohydrates. A low-carb diet allows for 50g or less carbs per day, while the ketogenic diet limits carbs to around 20g a day. This means Ezekiel bread could be eaten in moderation as part of a low-carb diet.

Can I eat Ezekiel bread on the keto diet?

All types of bread are carby foods, so they’re best avoided on a keto diet, especially at the beginning. However, if you’re following a cyclical keto diet or carb-cycling diet it’s ok to have Ezekiel bread on carb-loading days.

Three of the best supermarket buys

Ezekiel 4:9

The original Ezekiel bread can be bought online at Food for Life. There are a few varieties as well as Ezekiel cereal, pasta and tortillas. Loaves of bread start from £4.59.

Everfresh

The Everfresh version of sprouted bread is available to buy at health store Holland & Barrett. £1.99 for 400g, or £16.88 for a pack of 8 from Amazon.

Biona Vitality Rye Bread

Biona Vitality Rye Bread is wheat-free, and contains sprouted seeds and no added yeast. Buy it on Ocado for £2.20 for 500g.