Fathers day food gifts. All the best gifts for the foodie in your life

All the best edible gifts for dads, plus what the GoodToKnow food team will be sending home to their dads this year

If you are looking for the ideal father’s day gift for a food loving dad, look no further, we’ve got you covered! With Father’s Day coming up but many of us separate from families this year, send a little love in the post to your daddy ahead of time. They deserve to be spoilt too! We have compiled some of the best father’s day foodie gifts that dads will love.

Food gifts for Father’s Day

The classic gift: chocolate is always a great option. We checked in with two of our favourite chocolate brands to find out what daddy friendly gifts they are offering for Father’s Day.

If your dad is a chocolate lover then fancy chocolate from Montezuma’s is the ideal way to show your gratitude. We love the Father’s Day Chocolate Bar Library containing five delicious flavoured bars, all in 100% recyclable packaging. The collection contains five bars and costs £13.99.

Really wow dad by presenting him with a mega chocolate selection from Hotel Chocolat! The Happy Father’s Day Collection, £40, includes The Milk to Caramel H-box, 40% Milk Batons, Chocolate Macarons, 40% Milk Chocolate Hazelnuts, The Praline Collection Selector and Best Dad Pillow Pack.

The personalised gifts for Father’s Day

We have seen a huge trend in yummy personalised gifts for dads this year. Customisation can make a simple gift extra special.

Prezzybox are offering customised Toblerone bars. Simply choose a message up to 14 characters long. Prezzybox will print and deliver your note printed onto the box of everybody’s favourite Swiss triangular chocolate bar. The personalised Toblerone Bar costs £12.99.

The English Whisky Co. offers a personalised bottle service, perfect for as extra special and unique gift. A personalised bottle of The English Whisky Co. Original or Smokey whisky costs from £52.50. If it’s a hit or you’re looking to splash out, then treat the main man in your life to the The English Whisky Co. personalised subscription package from £144.

For a blow out gift we are completely enamoured with KitchenAid stand mixers. It’s a substantial gift, with a £499 price tag. But you can customise the colours of the mixer and the bowl, as well as adding an engraving of your dad’s name or a short message on the trim band of the mixer.

Savoury treats dads will love

If your dad is more a fan of savoury stuff these are the ones for him:

Fact: all dad’s love pie. Right? So why not treat yours to this novel number, courtesy of Ocado … Dad pie! Don’t worry it doesn’t actually contain dads, it just has dad spelt out in pastry on top. It is in fact a yummy Adams & Harlow pork pie. The 440g pork pie costs £6.20.

For a novelty gift for a good cause we love this big bag of nuts, £25.00 from Olly’s Olives. The gift box contains a huge 1kg bag of nuts (Choose from Chilli & Lime, Sweet & Spicy, Smokey or Salty Nuts), Olives, a card, a £5 beer voucher. Plus £2.50 of each sale is donated to The Oddballs Foundation.

Heinz are offering an online personalisation service so you can have your dadz favourite Heinz tin or bottle customised with his name. Lucky guy!

The service is available on Ketchup, Mayonnaise (395g top down plastic bottle), Heinz Beanz, Hoops and Heinz Cream of Tomato Soup, each prices at £5.49.

Father’s Day boozy gift ideas

This year we can’t go out to the pub and enjoy a drink with dad, but what’s stopping us sending him one? Enjoy an appropriately socially distanced pint with your father this year with these excellent gifts for the drinks connoisseurs.

Why send a card when you can send a message ON a bottle. Scibbler have a selection of bottles to choose from with different messages. You can also pick from five beer or cider verities, costing from £9.99, to suit your dad’s taste.

If you’re paps is the adventitious type and up for trying new trends this new CBD infused gin from Silent Pool could be right up his street. This award winning gin has been infused with CBD. It’s £50 a bottle and available from the Silent Pool Distillers website.

Missing the pub? Get one delivered! This box of beer also contains a pub quiz, snacks, glassware and beer mat for the authentic pub experience. The Fathers Day Pub In A Box is just £35, so cheaper than a night out too!

Thank your dad for all those bed time stories he read to you when you were small with this gorgeous gift from Edinburgh Gin. They have partnered with Penguin Clothbound Classics to create a limited-edition Father’s Day gift. When you purchase their Classic London-dry gin (70cl), Dads will also receive a beautiful hardback copy of a classic novel. Choose from: The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes, The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn or Robinson Crusoe. The Edinburgh Gin Classic x Penguin Clothbound Classics bundle costs £40.

ForFather’s day gifts for cooking enthusiasts

If your dad in the one in the kitchen then these are some more gifts he will love.

Supposedly experiences are more memorable than gifts. So here’s a fun idea: treat your dad with a Virgin Experience day at home! There are a huge range of home experiences on offer including an Online Cookery Course with Ann’s Smart School of Cookery, gin tasting, or if you’re dad is a fan of stinky cheese they even have a Pong Cheese Bespoke Selection Box on offer!

All aboard the lockdown baking band wagon with this funfathers day baking kit from Roberts Bakery.

It costs £8.50 included everything to make one large boule and two loaves or pizza bases. Ideal for any dad’s out there who love to bake.

Award-winning craft butcher Donald Russell has you covered if your dad is a meat man. Their DJ BBQ Selection Box has been discounted from £79.80 to £39.90 + free delivery. Perfect for a Father’s Day BBQ and for a dad that loves firing up the barbie! The DJ BBQ Selection Box contains everything you need to feed 4-6 people: Beef Rump Cap (950g), 2 packs Minced Steak (440g per pack), 4 Steak & Mushroom Burgers (in packs of 2, 300g per pack), 4 Steak, Bacon and Gherkin Burgers (in packs of 2, 300g per pack), 8 Porchetta Pork Sausages (in packs of 4, 280g per pack), 1 pack Alphine Fries (200g), 4 Potato Rosti (200g).

The Father’s Day gifts our Food Team are sending home

Food Writer, Rose Fooks

‘My Dad is a true chocolate fiend. So I know he’ll be delighted with a chocolate delivery. That’s why I’ll be treating him to a big bar of a trusty old favourite, Cadbury’s. The Happy Father’s Day Dairy Milk Bar (850g) is £12.’

Elisa Roche, Food Director

Elisa will be treating her dad to a specail bottle of booze. She explains “My dad loves a cocktail so I’m getting him a special bottle of delicious Don Papa rum which comes in a limited edition celestial-themed canister for Father’s Day”. Don Papa rum is available in Sainsbury’s, £32

Samuel Goldsmith, Food Editor

Sam has a great idea for his father, he says “I’ll be buying my Dad a Masala Dabba as he loves making curries and he can keep all his spices in them.” A Masala Dabba is a round box with smaller tins inside used to store and mix spices. Looks like Sam inherited his kitchen expertise from his father!

Jessica Ransom, Senior Food Writer

Jessica’s dad is a big fan of eggs so she will be searching for a specific kooky present. She says “I’ll be trying to buy my dad some turkey eggs because he’s obsessed with all things eggs and would eat them for every meal if he could!”

One turkey egg is about the equivalent size as three hens eggs, so perhaps she could even make him a special big egg themed brunch.

Keiron George, Food Writer

Keiron is opting for a tried and tested gift. He explains “I’ll be sending my dad a SpiceBox curry box this Fathers Day. He loves making curries, and having tried this one myself, I know he’ll love it.” The Spice Box @ Home make recipe boxes with ingredients enough to feed 4-5 and cost £45. Perfect for a fathers day feast.

