How to make flower focaccia bread art – the new baking trend!

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Sling your hook, sourdough and banana bread because there’s a new lockdown bake in town and it’s taking over the internet - flower art focaccia bread!

If you’re growing a little tiresome of baking the same old same old – why not try your hand at creating an edible masterpiece. Flower, or garden focaccia, is taking social media by storm and for good reason, they look incredible!

This fun edible art project involves topping focaccia dough with a variety of vegetables, herbs, seeds, and whatever else you can find and baking it all into a serious showstopper! It’s a great way to use up any leftover veggies hanging out in the fridge, and also keep those creative juices flowing.

This extremely Instagrammable trend was first brought to our attention when Teri Culletto of Vineyard Baker in Massachusetts posted on her social media last year. After gaining a huge following, it has now become our new favourite lockdown pastime.

As well as being embraced by thousands of home bakers, focaccia art has also had the likes of This Morning’s Phil and Holly giving it a go. Botanical baker and regular guest chef on the show Juliet Sear tasked the duo to create their own versions live on TV; she later posted a clip on social media.

The recommendation is to use bright, colourful veggies to make your landscape really pop, and this is the perfect time of year with all the sun-kissed summer produce is at its most flavourful!

With this in mind, one of our Food Writers, Keiron George decided to see what all the hype was about and have a go himself. See his recipe below.

How to make flower focaccia bread art

Use up whatever vegetables you have and become a real ‘Vincent Van Dough!’

Ingredients:

500g strong plain white flour

7g sachet fast-action dried yeast

2tbsp dried garlic granules

30ml olive oil

For the decoration:

4tbsp olive oil

1/2 red onion, peeled and sliced

50g pitted black olives, chopped

1 yellow bell pepper, deseeded and sliced

3 cherry tomatoes

4-5 thin asparagus spears

10 basil leaves

10-20 pine nuts

Dried rosemary and sea salt flakes, to garnish

Method:

1) Sift the flour into a bowl and stir in the yeast and 1tsp salt and the garlic. Mix the oil with 300ml warm water, then add to the flour and mix to form a soft dough.

2) Turn the dough out on to a lightly floured work surface, and knead for 5 mins, or until it’s smooth and elastic.

3) Roll out the dough to a rectangle, about 25x20cm and transfer to on oiled baking sheet. Cover with oiled clingfilm and leave in a warm place until doubled in size.

4) Heat the oven to 220C/Gas 7 and while the dough is rising, prepare the toppings.

5) Remove the clingfilm from the dough and with oiled fingers, press into the dough to form dimples. Arrange the vegetables on top and drizzle over the rest of the oil, salt and rosemary.

6) Bake in the centre of the oven for 20 to 25 mins, until it sounds hollow when tapped on the base.

It’s a real show-stopper!