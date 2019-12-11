Planning on making a cake this Christmas? Not sure how to decorate it? You've come to the right place! Our cupcake queen, Victoria Threader has created some brilliant, and surprisingly easy, fondant cake decorations for you to try

From the big man himself to his trusty side-kick, Rudolph, learn how to make these fun and delighful cake toppers with each of our step-by-step picture recipes.

Just click on the link above each picture or the picture itself to see how to make your very own Christmas cake decorations this year.

You could even create a Christmas scene on top of your Christmas cake featuring Santa and his best buddy Rudolph. Or you could make a mini gingerbread house and hide it in a forest full of Christmas trees – the kids are going to love it!

Elf cake decorations

Learn how to make your own Christmas elves here

Make these little festive elves to pop on top of your Christmas cake this year. You could create a Santa’s grotto themed cake.

Snowmen cake decorations

Learn how to make your own Christmas snowmen here

Create a winter wonderland with this festive trio of snowmen. Follow our step-by-step recipe to make your own.

Santa cake decorations

Learn how to make your own Santa decorations here

It’s Santa! The kids are just going to love seeing Father Christmas sitting firmly on top of their favourite cake come Christmas time – he can sit alongside your Christmas elves and Rudolph too!

Rudolph cake decorations

Learn how to make your own Rudolph decorations here

Rudolph has never looked so cute! Make your own Rudolph with a few balls of brown fondant. Don’t forget the carrot.

Christmas tree cake decorations

Learn how to make your own Christmas trees here

What’s Christmas without a Christmas tree? These fondant trees are really easy to make and look the part too!

Angel cake decorations

Learn how to make your own festive angels here

These angelic little figures would look perfect popped on top of any Christmas bake. Follow our simple step-by-step picture recipe to make your own.

Penguin cake decorations

Learn how to make your own penguins here

How cute is this little fondant fellow? This penguin cake decoration is much easier to make than it may look and is sure to turn your Christmas cake into something extra special!

Where to next?

Christmas cupcakes

Our collection of Christmas cupcake recipes are full of easy cake decorating ideas including sprinkles, fondant designs and festive buttercream.

Christmas cakes

Aside from the individual characters we’ve got plenty of whole Christmas cake designs to inspire you too. From a whole Santa face to a classic star patterned cake, see all of our showstopping Christmas cake recipes below.

Want some more Christmas food ideas? Have a browse through the links below:

– Christmas biscuits and cookies

– Best homemade Christmas pudding recipes

– 30 Christmas recipes to make in advance

– Oh and don’t forget those food gifts! See our fun homemade food gift ideas