We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Aldi has released seven gorgeous Christmas hampers and they're the perfect gifts for food lovers.

The budget-friendly supermarket giant has reminded us that Christmas is not so far away with the release of its stunning Christmas hamper range.

While the idea of a festive hamper in a sweet wicker basket may seem like a pricey present option, Aldi has blessed us Brits with a some seriously affordable options that’ll delight any food lover over the Christmas period.

The luxe-looking hamper range features varying price tags, from as little as £19.99 to £99.99 if you fancy splashing out a little more.

The seven bundles of edible yuletide treats are available to buy in Aldi stores and online from today – and we can’t wait to get our hands on one.

Aldi’s 2020 Christmas Hamper Collection

Priced at just £19.99, this bundle of drool-worthy Christmas gifts is the ultimate no brainer purchase this year.

Packaged in a sleek, black box with a magnetic closure and a matching ribbon, the Christmas Favourites Hamper contains a bottle of Argentinian Malbec, Moser Roth Salted Caramel Truffles, Strawberry & Champagne Preserve, the Chocolate Florentine Selection and an Iced Fruit Cake. Lovely!

A basket of heaven for any chocolate addict, Aldi’s Chocolate Celebration Hamper is jam packed with sweet, cocoa-rich delights for less than £30.

The bargain price doesn’t mean there’s been any scrimping on the air of luxury in this hamper – inside you’ll find goodies like Marc de Champagne Truffles, Moser Roth Pink Gin Creams, Moser Roth Milk Chocolate Stirrers, Organic Caramel & Sea Salt Chocolate, a selection of Chocolate Florentines, Chocolate and Salted Caramel Biscuits and more.

All packaged together in a classic wicker basket and tied up with a black ribbon.

Inside Aldi’s Afternoon Treats Selection Hamper you’ll find everything you could possibly need for a cosy Christmas afternoon.

Ideal for cake lovers, tea lovers, biscuit lovers and lovers of all things sweet.

The basket of goodness costs just £39.99 and contains Specially Selected English Breakfast Tea Bags, Specially Selected Stollen Bites, Strawberry & Champagne Preserve, Colombian Roast & Ground Coffee, the All Butter Shortbread Selection, Iced Fruit Cake and lots more.

Those who enjoy a vegan diet certainly won’t miss out when it comes to Aldi treats this Christmas.

The £29.99 Vegan Hamper contains plant-based delicacies to enjoy all through December. Packed in a sweet wicker basket with a black ribbon the selection of vegan pleasures contains Strawberry Gourmet Gummy Candies, Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookies, Moser Roth Strawberry Creams, Moser Roth Organic Dark Chocolate, Salted Caramel Vegan Truffles, a bottle of Estevez Chilean Merlot and more.

The Luxury Collection Hamper is sure to provide a lavish feeling at an affordable price this Christmas.

The £59.99 hamper contains everything needed for a bountiful festive celebration and will certainly thrill any loved one who finds this under their Christmas tree.

With plenty of wine and nibbles galore, inside you’ll find Specially Selected Chocolate Coated Nuts, Specially Selected Clotted Cream Fudge, a Specially Selected Chutney Trio, Chocolate Winter Desserts, Marc de Champagne Truffles, Argentinian Malbec, New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc and more.

The Aldi Christmas Feast Hamper says it all in its name. Costing £79.99, this beautiful hamper is filled with a huge spread of indulgent foodie blessings.

Of course, there’s a bottle of bubbly inside along with two bottles of wine and nibbles like Pigs in Blankets Crisps, Spelt & Sourdough Crackers, the Fig, Balsamic & Chilli Chutney Trio plus lots of chocolates, cakes and sugary delights.

This one is the cream of the crop when it comes to Aldi’s Christmas hamper offerings.

With a £99.99 price tag and a giant wicker basket jam packed full of festive celebration essentials, you can’t go wrong with snapping this up for the big day.

There’s Champagne inside as well as two bottles of wine plus dessert must-haves like the 30 Month Matured Christmas Pudding, a Milk Chocolate Bombe, a Luxury Iced Fruit Cake plus all the chocolate treats and Chrimbo snacks you could dream of.

Bring on December, we say!