Aldi’s sell-out cast iron range is back – with two new colours!

Aldi’s sell-out cast iron range is back from September with two brand new colours and an even bigger selection of products.

Cast iron pots are a brilliant kitchen staple that you’ll use time and time again.

They are heavy duty and often a little expensive, but given how many ways you can use them, they are a good investment.

From baking sourdough bread to slow-cooked curries, stews and casseroles that can be made on the hob and transferred to an oven if needed, cast iron cookware looks very attractive too.

Budget-friendly retailer Aldi launched its own cast iron cookware last year which proved hugely popular.

Those that missed out or others who want to grow their collection will be pleased to hear that Aldi have bought back the range and it’s bigger than ever.

Shoppers can choose from matte black, plum ombre and grey ombre and will be able to buy the range in-store from 10 September or pre-order online from the 6 September.

Aldi have introduced new sizes of previously best-selling items such as the 26cm shallow casserole dish (£19.99) and stoneware mugs that are available in standard sizes or espresso cups.

The cookware is suitable for all heat sources and hobs including gas, electric and induction.

Compared to the long-standing cast iron cookware maker Le Creuset, shoppers could make huge savings by shopping with Aldi.

For example, a pair of Aldi’s matte black stoneware mugs cost £3.99 compared to one Le Creuset mug for £15.

Plus, a 26cm cast iron casserole dish from Aldi will set you back £24.99 compared to £240 for a 24cm Le Creuset equivalent.

Look after your cast iron and avoid scratching and damaging it with metal utensils by swapping for Aldi’s wooden collection. The slotted spoon, turner, spatula and spoon all come in matching colours to the cast iron range and cost £1.99.

