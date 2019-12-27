Aldi brings the goods for every occasion of the year.

And when it comes to the festive season there’s only one thing we’re living on – bubbles.

Prosecco, Champagne, English sparkling wine. The last week of the year has us all on a constant loop refilling our glasses with our favourite fizz.

So any time we hear about a deal on anything with bubbles in it, it is music to our ears.

And we couldn’t contain our excitement when we found out that our favourite bargain supermarket has got a killer offer on a luxury bottle of the sparkling stuff.

Budget store Aldi is selling one of its famous bottles of decadent Champagne for nearly 10 per cent off its usual price.

Their Nicolas De Montbart Champagne is on offer for only £9.99 – perfect for stocking up for New Year’e Eve.

And customers are loving it, with the bottle raking up dozens of five-star reviews.

‘Extraordinarily good wine,’ wrote one. ‘I bought 18 bottles of wine and they are of excellent quality and at a bargain price.

‘Would recommend the delivery service as it’s free for over 6 bottles purchased and no worries about your local Aldi running out of a particular popular wine’.

‘Great value & very smooth,’ added another.

‘Distinct flavour, smooth & not sharp. Have had far more expensive champagnes that don’t taste anywhere near as good!’

‘Up there with the best,’ raved another.

‘I have bought this on a number of occasions. Much better than Prosecco and up there or better than some of the so called best champagnes’.

Shop the fizz here Nicolas De Montbart Champagne An elegant and easy drinking aperitif style Champagne with fruit and floral notes.

Others wrote, ‘Really good champagne, great value and up with the best’, ‘Great price for a good champagne. This was a surprising success. Make sure it is serve nicely chilled and it is delicious!’ and ‘Fabulous in all aspects’.

You can get hold of the Champagne on the retailer’s website or in stores across the country.

And we’d recommend nabbing few!