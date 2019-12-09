Aldi is selling Prosecco for just £3.99 – just in time for Christmas parties!

We all love an excuse to grab a bottle of bubbly, and Christmas is no exception. To help us celebrate, Aldi is selling Prosecco for a very affordable price.

For just £3.99, you can pick up a bottle from Aldi to help you see in the festive season for a fraction of the price. Now that’s something we can get behind!

Aldi’s Costellore Prosecco Frizzante DOC is a semi-sparkling wine that has soft and fruity peach, pear and lemon zest flavours. It’s a gentler drink, which makes it a great choice for an aperitif.

It can easily be mixed with spirits too, if you fancy whipping up some festive cocktails to share with family and friends.

According to Aldi’s website, the drink is in-store now but will be available online soon. Keep your eyes peeled if you want to do your festive shopping online!

If you’re desperate to get your hands on a bottle, Aldi’s handy store finder will direct you to your nearest store in no time.

Alternatively, you can buy a range of other bubbly drinks via Aldi’s website right now, including their huge Methuselah bottle of Prosecco.

Aldi has plenty on offer this season, if you still need to stock up ahead of the Christmas period. Their glittery candy cane gin is sure to go down a treat this winter, if you’re in the mood for some cocktails.

Or, if you’re hosting a huge party and don’t have the space, why not pick up Aldi’s wine cooler? It can hold up to twelve bottles, so it’s got your back during the festivities and beyond. Sadly it can’t hold your Methuselah though!

Aldi’s Christmas drinks range is looking to be popular, and it’s best to get there early to avoid disappointment. After all, it’s never too early to stock up.

We’re sure this bargain Prosecco won’t be around for long either, so be quick!

