It’s the most wonderful time of the year, but Christmas dinner can sometimes be more expensive than we would’ve liked.

However, thanks to Aldi, you can pick up all the veg you need for the big day for just 19p a bag. Talk about a bargain!

As part of their annual festive sale, the discount supermarket has slashed prices across their vegetables, so you can enjoy your Christmas dinner for less this season. We can get on board with that.

From now until Christmas Eve (24th December), shoppers will be able to pick up 500g of Brussels Sprouts, 1kg of Carrots, 500g of Parsnips, a red cabbage, a swede, and 2kg of potatoes for just 19p each!

If you bought all of the above, it would cost you just £1.14. This grand total means that Aldi currently have the cheapest price across major supermarkets, for the same approximate weights.

The only downside is that you can’t order Aldi groceries online, so you’ll have to beat the crowds and head to your local supermarket to take advantage of this mega low price.

If you’re not sure where your nearest supermarket is, you can use Aldi’s store locator to help you find it. Happy shopping!

Whilst you’re there, Aldi has plenty on offer this festive season. They’re selling Prosecco for just £3.99, which is a must-have for any Christmas parties.

And, Aldi’s Christmas pudding beat luxury brands and was crowned the UK’s best in a recent taste test. It even beat the likes of Harrods and Fortnum and Mason!

With Christmas Day just over a week away, now’s the time to get as prepared as you possibly can. Thanks to Aldi, you don’t have to break the bank while you do it.

