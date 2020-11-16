We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Christmas is just around the corner and it's the best time of year to indulge in a few boozy treats.

And Aldi has created something seriously festive to help us get into the Christmas spirit in the best way possible.

The budget supermarket giant are known for providing bargain booze and delicious Christmas hampers and left customers in tears with its adorable Christmas advert when it was launched earlier this month.

And now Aldi has taken its tipple selection to the next level this year, with a line of shimmering gins.

With the M&S light up, gold-leaf gin snow globes going down a treat among shoppers, Aldi has joined in on the glittery hype to launch two flavours of their own magical, glistening gin.

As part of The Infusionist Small Batch range, a refreshing Icy Blueberry Gin Liqueur is hitting shelves in the most gorgeous, wintry bottles.

The bright and fresh spirit is made with a combination of herbaceous sweet blueberry flavours with notes of aromatic, fresh peppermint to bring the taste buds to life.

It’s best enjoyed served neat on the rocks or swirled together with fizzy tonic water and ice.

There’s also The Infusionist Small Batch Northern Lights Gin Liqueur, boasting decadent flavours of dark fruits, sloe berry and juniper.

Aldi recommends serving a shot of the shimmering stuff with a pouring of bubbly prosecco or mixing with crisp tonic water and a handful of mixed berries.

Cheers to that!

The affordable alcoholic treats will cost you just £9.99 a bottle and are predicted to be a total sell out, so we recommend heading to Aldi and picking up a bottle or two when you do your next lockdown food shop.

If mulled wine is your beverage of choice during the yuletide period, you’ll be thrilled to know that Aldi has amped up the Christmas vibes on the already seriously festive classic, launching a gingerbread flavoured mulled wine this year.

The warming drink is infused with flavours of cinnamon, gingerbread and all of the lovely spiciness you’d experience at the ultimate Christmas market.

Better yet, it costs just £4 a bottle!

“Shoppers that are craving those gorgeous aromatic smells of mulled wine and warm gingerbread that accompany Christmas markets can recreate it this year with Aldi’s mulled wine range,” an Aldi spokesperson said.

“It’s gingerbread, spice and everything nice.”