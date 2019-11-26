Aldi Christmas Pudding beats luxury brands and is crowned the UK’s best

Aldi has bagged the Which? Best Buy award for its Specially Selected Exquisite Vintage pudding, beating several other luxury retailers.

With Stir Up Sunday now firmly behind us, those of you that haven’t been able to make your own Christmas pudding will likely be scouting at which of the supermarkets have the best offering.

Every year it seems flavours of our favourite Christmas staples are getting quirkier and quirkier – have you read about the Red Velvet Baileys or what about the chocolate orange After Eights?

But sometimes, it pays to stick with classic flavours and do them very well, which is just what Aldi have done with its Specially Selected Exquisite Vintage pudding.

The 800g pudding was awarded the Best Buy award from Which?, with an impressive score of 76 per cent, which meant it beat the likes of Harrods and Fortnum & Mason.

Aldi’s Christmas pudding is made using what they describe as an ‘unbeatable vintage recipe’ and costs £12.99.

In stores from the 5 December, this Christmas pudding is matured for six months and ‘handcrafted using fresh butter, juicy Californian raisins, sweet Turkish sultanas and plump Vostizza currants’. Plus, it comes in a sleek ceramic Basin, which you can use next year should you want to make your own.

Commenting on the Christmas pudding the Which? Panel said: “Our panel loved that Aldi’s premium, zesty pud was packed with rich fruit and nuts with an orangey kick.”

Another of Aldi’s Christmas pudding performed very well in our annual sister brand taste tests for Woman and Home.

Over in the Test Kitchen, the food team scoffed our way through lots of puddings and gave Aldi’s Specially Selected Golden Topped Christmas Wreath Pudding a top rating.

Our verdict: “A glittering example of something a little different to wow your guests, but even without the added sparkle, this was a great-tasting pud.”

This pudding is priced at just £6.99 and it’s available now as it’s been in stores since 1 November – we’d thoroughly recommend heading out to try!

Much like the Which? Taste testers, we also highly recommended Asda’s Extra Special 9-month Matured Luxury Christmas Pudding which costs just £7. It is rich and almost instantly transports you to Christmases past.

The Asda pudding is slightly heavier than the Aldi one as it comes in at 907g. The Which? Experts also concluded that this pudding was excellent value and a brilliant, traditional all-rounder.

