Aldi is bringing back its £15 Churro maker and this when you can buy it

Churros are a much-loved dessert, with many people opting for them at restaurants. But with many places still closed, we’ve been making our own tasty treats at home.

If you fancy making your own churros at home, Aldi has made it even easier by bringing back their popular Churro Maker.

Better yet, the device is only £15, so you don’t have to break the bank if you want to whip up your own treats at home.

The Churro Maker has enough space to make four churros at once, and has an automatic temperature control to ensure you don’t burn anything.

All you have to do is turn the whole thing over halfway through to ensure it’s baked through.

It’s even got non-stick plates, making the clean up afterwards a breeze. After all, we don’t want to spend hours cleaning it!

You don’t even have to buy a piping bag either, as the machine comes with one to help you create the perfect churros.

Churros are best served with a traditional chocolate sauce, and some roll them in sugar and cinnamon to make them even sweeter. Yum!

Aldi’s Churro Maker comes in three colours, so hopefully there’ll be one to suit your kitchen at home.

Shoppers can choose from white, black or red, but sadly all of the colours have sold out online already. It’s been very popular!

It will be available in Aldi stores across the UK from today (11th June), and will be on shelves while stocks last.

Whilst you’re there, you could even treat yourself to Aldi’s Strawberry & Watermelon Crush Vodka Liqueur or halloumi fries and burgers.

So if you’re planning a trip to Aldi soon, there’s plenty on offer. Will you be whipping up some tasty churros?