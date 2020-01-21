Aldi is selling a budget electric egg cooker that can make eggs three ways

If you love boiled eggs, poached eggs and omelettes, Aldi’s new electric egg cooker is here to help simplify cooking. It’s a great choice if you’re on-the-go and need some help during the morning rush.

For just £7.99, Aldi shoppers can pick up the Ambiano egg cooker which holds up to six eggs at a time. This nifty device also comes with a measuring cup, poached egg tray, and an omelette tray.

It works by sounding an alarm when your eggs are cooked, so you don’t have to worry about standing around making sure they aren’t under or overdone. It’s a simple way to ensure you get perfectly cooked eggs every time.

You can choose between black or white to match your kitchen, and the cooker has three cooking levels so you can choose exactly how you like your eggs in the morning. Or any other time of day!

The cooker has received rave reviews on Aldi’s website, with many of them praising the price and efficiency of the product.

With 3 cooking levels you can guarantee perfect eggs every time with this egg cooker. Make your time in the kitchen as easy and quick as possible with this handy device.

One review read, ‘Just made 4 perfectly boiled eggs in this. Love it! The lid fits perfectly when the egg tray is in place as it should be for all modes – boiled, poached and scrambled and the steam is nearly all contained inside. Quick, neat and very easy – if you actually read the instructions! Love the 3 year guarantee too!’

Another simply read, ‘Perfect boiled and poached eggs. Could not be happier.’

A third added, ‘Like most people, when i bought this item my first thought was £7.99 how good can it be? well, first egg was a soft-boiled egg, PERFECT EGG.’

The egg cooker is currently sold out online, but you can buy it at your nearest Aldi with their handy store finder button. It’s currently a Specialbuy item so might not be around for long.

