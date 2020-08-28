Aldi launch a giant Ferrero Rocher-inspired dessert for Christmas

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Aldi has launched a giant Ferrero Rocher inspired dessert for Christmas 2020 that chocolate-lovers are going to want to try!

We can’t be the only ones dreaming about and starting to plan our Christmas food wish list…

It may be over four months away, but supermarkets have already started to release details of their Christmas food ranges. It’s getting us excited for cosy nights with indulgent treats!

Every year supermarkets launch something even more enticing than the year before and this new Aldi dessert is no exception.

The Specially Selected Chocolate & Praline Dome looks just like a super-sized Ferrero Roche and the flavours match too. The crispy chocolate dome shell is filled with a rich milk chocolate and hazelnut mousse, a cocoa chocolate sponge and a milk chocolate Feuilletine (a thin sweet flaked treat).

The decadent dessert will be kept in the frozen aisle and lands in stores from 26 October, The Grocer reports.

According to the publication, the chocolate and hazelnut dessert is being made by a supplier in France. The dessert should be removed from the freezer an hour before you want to serve so that it defrosts in time for you and your guests to tuck in! The price hasn’t yet been revealed but we’ve asked a spokesperson for an update.

Speaking to The Grocer about the new pud a spokesperson from Aldi explained: ‘No one knows exactly how the situation will have changed by December but one thing we’re sure of is that Christmas won’t be cancelled.’

They continued: ‘What we’re going through now and have been through, means people are going to be even more focused on celebrating with their household, sharing food and drink and gifts with their families, and that’s where Aldi comes in.’

