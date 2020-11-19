We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Aldi has launched a new Gastro food range and it gives M&S range a run for its money.

The low-cost supermarket chain has added to its selection of premium range items and shoppers will be surprised by the like for like dishes – for a fraction of the price of M&S food.

If you’ve already treated a loved one to Aldi’s impressive Christmas hampers and shed a tear at its adorable Christmas advert, you might want to start filling up your fridge with more of their tasty delights.

Video of the Week

With prices as low as £1.99 for sides and £2.99 for a main dish, compared to M&S starting price of £6 for a main, there is plenty to choose from for less.

Here’s how the Aldi Gastro range stacks up against M&S with like for like dishes:

Aldi already stocked some products in its Gastro range but adding even more choice is much welcomed – not only will shoppers be able to take advantage of the lower prices but the taste quality is not expected to be compromised.