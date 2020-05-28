Aldi have teamed up with Deliveroo to start selling groceries online

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Shoppers can now skip the queues and order their Aldi favourites online with Deliveroo.

As demand for online groceries continues to rise due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the supermarket chain has decided to start offering their goods for delivery.

Businesses all over the world have adapted the way they operate during the coronavirus crisis, and having never sold groceries online before, this is something new for Aldi.

They teamed up with Deliveroo when they initially launched a £24.99 grocery parcel last month, designed to help elderly shoppers and those who were most vulnerable at catching the virus. The parcels contained essential ingredients such as rice, pasta, toilet roll and tea bags.

They are now offering 150 items such as bread, milk, fresh fruits and vegetables, fresh meat and fish and much more, which can be ordered via the Deliveroo app in selected areas. There is a minimum spend of £15, and there is an additional cost for delivery of £4.99, but the order can be with you in as little at 30 minutes.

Where is this happening?

They started making deliveries from their Daleside Road store in Nottingham earlier this month and they plan to extend this service to seven stores across the east Midlands. If and when this will be rolled out everywhere is still unclear.

You can check here to see if you local store will be participating.

Chief executive of Aldi UK & Ireland, Giles Hurley said: “This is a new and exciting venture for Aldi and we will be constantly reviewing how we can best serve our customers and continue to provide them with the high quality products they are used to in store.”

All home deliveries will be contactless, so the driver will drop your parcel off at the door – they will then confirm that you’ve received the order from a safe distance. If you’re ordering alcohol you may need to have ID to show the driver.

Prices may differ from in-store to those available for purchase through the app, but they claim that they’re still offering amazing Aldi value and quality.