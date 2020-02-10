We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

With Easter being less than two months away, Aldi have delivered on the celebratory sweet treats.

The supermarket has announced four new hot cross bun flavours for 2020 – with three new ones forming part of its Specially Selected range.

New flavours include sticky toffee pudding, a raspberry and Belgian white chocolate and a Bramley apple variety.

Old favourites making a comeback include the rhubarb and custard buns and the triple berry flavour as well as the salted caramel and Belgian chocolate.

Aldi has also brought back the hot cross bun brioche from last year, much to the delight of food fans.

The chocolate, toffee and rhubarb and custard flavours are all priced at £1.09 for a pack of four, whereas the fruit flavours and brioche are 99p for a four-pack.

Those looking to get their hands on the baked goods will find the salted caramel with chocolate and fruit flavours already in shops.

But people hoping to purchase the white chocolate and the rhubarb with custard flavours will have to wait until February 27.

Aldi isn’t the only supermarket offering variations of the traditional hot cross bun.

Marks & Spencer have announced a new variety which has split opinion.

The flavour in question? Chilli and cheese.

Another supermarket with unconventional buns is Asda. It’s selling a four-pack of Bramley apple and cinnamon flavour for £1.25. However, they’re currently on offer for £1.

Elsewhere, Tesco is offering red berry, apple and cinnamon, salted caramel and chocolate flavours – so you’ll be spoilt for choice.

Sainsbury’s also has chocolate and caramel buns, selling a pack of six for £1.

Yum! We might just start counting down the days…