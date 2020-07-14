Supermarket Aldi launches new iced cava for the perfect summer fizz drink

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Aldi has launched a brand new iced cava for the perfect summer fizz drink.

We all love a glass of bubbles at any time of year, and now budget supermarket Aldi has given us the perfect way to enjoy it in the summer.

When the sun and heat hit, it can be a struggle to decide on which tipple to opt for.

Of course, we love to have something ice cold and refreshing, but sometimes a glass of bubbles is all that will hit the spot.

A Spanish cava, an Italian prosecco, a treat glass of Champagne or even an up and coming English sparkling wine – fizz is what we always want.

So now budget supermarket Aldi is giving us a way to keep having bubbles even when it’s sweltering outside and we need something freezing and refreshing.

Unlike usual sparkling wines, the new sparkling cava has been blended to be served with a whole bunch of ice.

‘This Cava has been specially created to be served in large glasses with lots of ice, to bring out it’s citrussy, refreshing flavours,’ write Aldi in their product description.

‘Pale, bright and clean in colour, with plenty of bubbles, this Cava Ice is intensely aromatic, with fresh fruity notes.’

It’s been designed to be served between four and six degrees centigrade and is said to pair perfectly with tapas, cheese and cold meats – perfect for a summer treat!

“This fun and fresh fizz is a fantastic addition to any al fresco dining experience,” says Sam Caporn, Aldi’s Mistress of Wine.

“Whether you choose to serve it in a traditional flute, wine or balloon glass, be generous with the ice cubes – don’t forget to add a handful of fresh berries and some sprigs of mint to garnish too.

“Or for those who want to make their glass even more Instagram-able, add fresh strawberry slices or raspberries to ice cube holders before freezing for a sleek aesthetic.”

You can’t currently get hold of the tipple online, but it is available in stores across the country.

We’d grab a few bottles before they all go!