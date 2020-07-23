Aldi has launched a magnum of rosé that’s perfect for summer parties

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Rosé is often described as summer in a glass, due to its fruity notes and delicate flavour. And now you can make it go even further thanks to Aldi's huge magnum bottle.

That’s right, Aldi is selling a magnum bottle of delicious rosé wine throughout the summer months.

They’ve already started selling an iced sparkling cava, perfect for warmer days, and now there’s a giant rosé on the market. Heavenly!

Aldi’s magnum bottle is 150cl, making it the equivalent to two full bottles of rosé wine.

Better yet, it’s only £11.99 making it an absolute bargain if you’re looking to have guests over.

A rep from the supermarket said, “Widely regarded as the ultimate summer tipple with its refreshing and fruity quality, Aldi has shoppers covered with the launch of Luberon Rosé Magnum.”

The dry rosé wine is 13% ABV, and is a 2019 French wine. We’re sure it’ll go down well with family and friends!

The product description reads, ‘Pour yourself a glass of this rosé and escape to the silence of the Luberon mountain and the tranquillity of the Provencal lifestyle.

‘Bright, pale pink rosé, this wine has delicate aromas of grapefruit, rose and morello cherries. An elegant and fresh rose with subtle flavours of red fruits, pink grapefruit and melon with a tangy, mineral finish.’

The website adds that the wine is ‘perfect on it’s own or will also match perfectly with a grilled meat or chicken caesar salad.’

So whether you’re just doing drinks, or you’re serving up a nice meal, this wine is a great choice.

You can buy one bottle online, or you can buy multiple if you’d love to stock up.

Aldi is offering a case of 6 for £71.94, or 12 for £143.88, which are delivered right to your door.

Or you can stock up in person, as they’ll be available in store too!