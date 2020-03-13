We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Would you eat a chocolate egg bigger than your head?

There’s something for everyone in this year’s Easter collection at Aldi.

We were lucy enough to preview the range, these are the eggs which impressed us most.

1) The massive Moser Roth Giant Ostrich Egg

This super-sized egg will be returning to shops after a sell out year!. In 2019 we reported that Aldi’s Moser Roth Giant Ostrich Egg was a sell out success in some shops, and that chocolate lovers were paying double buying the egg on ebay!

If you didn’t get your hands on this monster egg last year now is your chance. The showstopping Ostrich Egg is made of 800g of caramel flavoured white chocolate. It costs just £14.99.

New this year Aldi have also launched the Moser Roth Giant Dragon Egg. Like the Ostrich Egg it is an am impressive £800g of chocolate. The Dragon egg is a milk chocolate decorated with a bronze lustre ombre effect.

2) The very fancy ‘Flutter & Bloom’ egg

Luxury Butterfly EggThe Specially Selected Exquisite Butterfly “Flutter & Bloom” Egg is exceptionally pretty. The design was inspired by last years Bettys anniversary egg, but at just £14.99 it is a fraction of the price of the Bettys version. We give it extra brownie points as it is made using fairtrade chocolate. Fairtrade means that the workers are farmers are paid fairly.

3) The ‘Free From’ all inclusive egg

Ideal for vegans Aldi have an extensive free from chocolate egg offering. The Moser Roth Free From Egg & Truffles costs £4.99 and is wheat, gluten and milk-free.

4) The ‘Curious Inventions’ eggs for whacky flavours

This collection including Salted pretzel with orange and popping candy. Kids are sure to be wowoed. They are also amazing value too at just £2.99 per egg.

5) Best for the taste connoisseur

The Moser Roth Delectable Duo eggs are also back in shops. These were our favorites for taste. One side of the egg is Ghanian Milk Chocolate and the other you can choose between Belgian White Chocolate glittered with crispy Feuilletine, golden Belgian Caramel Dore with Pink Himalayan Salt, or 71% Dark Ecuador Chocolate with Sweet Superfruits.

