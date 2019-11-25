Aldi has a secret ‘bargain hour’ which offers 50% off food prices

Aldi is known for offering some amazing discounts but did you know there’s a way to get products even cheaper?



It might be worth planning your next visit to Aldi to coincide with the store’s ‘bargain hour’.

During Aldi’s bargain hour, foods approaching their expiry are given little red labels, which can offer up to 50% off items.

That’s right – half price products across the whole store.

While other supermarkets often start reducing their products at the end of the day, Aldi’s bargain hour takes place in the morning.

It’s worth pointing out that the times vary from branch to branch, so it’s probably an idea to get to know the daily routine of your local store.

Overall, it seems the majority of bargain hours usually take place during the first hour of opening – which means getting there at 8am (in most areas) to snap up some of the best discounts.

A spokesperson for Aldi said, ‘All items are reduced to 50% of the recommended sales price before stores open on their best before or use by dates.’

One shopper announced the discovery of the bargain hour on Facebook, posting, ‘Turns out going to Aldi at 8am is not only quiet, but a bargain fest, too.’

To which another replied, ‘8am every morning at Aldi, I grab loads for half price or less! Never had an issue with any of it, it’s all been delicious.’

Discounted products are sold on a first come first served basis. If you miss it one day, simply turn up the following day.

The news comes after Aldi shoppers were left frustrated after queuing overnight to get their hands on Kevin the Carrot toys. A huge demand for the toys resulted in the website crashing in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The retailer also made a huge announcement earlier this month – that it would be offering a reusable drawstring products as an alternative to its plastic fruit and vegetable bags.

Well done, Aldi!

