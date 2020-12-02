Aldi is selling Meghan Markle’s favourite wine – at a fraction of the cost!

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Aldi is famous for their cost-effective alternatives and they may have outdone themselves with their latest bargain product.

With the festive season now well and truly upon us, Brits up and down the nation are stocking up ready for Christmas. And when it comes to festive purchases, wine is a staple, from hot spiced mulled wine to a glass of red with a cheese board.

Now Aldi is selling one of the royal’s favourite wines online just in time for Christmas. Customers can enjoy a bottle of Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex’s favourite wine for a fraction of the usual price.

What is Meghan Markle’s favourite wine?

It seems the Duchess of Sussex is no stranger to good wine and she certainly seems to have her favourites. Her now inactive lifestyle site, The Tig, was even reportedly named after her favourite wine – Tignanello.

According to the site’s “about” page, her first taste of this wine inspired a new point of view for the Duchess.

She wrote: ‘It wasn’t just red or white — suddenly I understood what people meant by the body, legs, structure of wine. It was an ah-ha moment at its finest. For me, it became a “Tig” moment — a moment of getting it.’

It’s clear that this particular variety made an impression on Meghan. But if you also love a Super Tuscan red wine, then never fear – Aldi has got you covered!

What is Aldi’s version of the Duchess’ favourite wine?

A royal favourite it may be, but Meghan Markle’s preferred Super Tuscan red, Tignanello, could set you back over £100. Amazon are currently down to their last 3 bottles of this delicious wine, each priced at £129.99.

However for a fraction of this wine’s cost, customers can now enjoy the Piccini Super Tuscan at Aldi.

Priced at just £9.99, this online exclusive is a perfect gift for wine-lovers.

Aldi has revealed that Super Tuscans are known for their unique combination of non-indigenous Italian grapes, including Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc and Syrah. According to the Mirror, Aldi’s Piccini Super Tuscan has been developed in Tuscany too.

This full-bodied wine is pitched as perfect to pair with matured cheeses, meats, red meat or game. It would be a wonderful addition to any Christmas table as the big day draws nearer.

How can I buy a bottle of Aldi’s Super Tuscan?

Simply head over to Aldi’s website to pick up a bottle to try this festive season. But don’t leave it too long.

Super Tuscan reds are Meghan Markle’s favourite wines after all, so it’s sure to fly off the shelves fast!