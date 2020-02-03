Aldi shopper reveals genius hack that will make checkout a lot less stressful

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Aldi staff are famous for scanning things very quickly, which can often leave shoppers flustered when they’re trying to get their groceries bagged up.

But don’t worry, because one Aldi shopper has revealed a genius way to ensure you’re always prepared for the final showdown between you and the lighting fast checkout scanners.

Taking to Twitter, the shopper wrote, ‘@AldiUK Friday big shop hack. So much faster than packing at the shelf afterwards. Just make sure your shopping is loaded heavy to light so nothing gets crushed!’

One user called this idea ‘game changing’, writing, ‘GAME CHANGER! 🙌🏻 I avoid the place because I can’t deal with the anxiety of facing the till staff 😂 AND I’m too socially awkward to stand and pack at the window 🙄😂’.

Aldi shops have shelves next to the window for shoppers to pack if they would like to, but many feel too nervous to use this with big amounts of shopping.

Another added, ‘Yep. Been doing this for a few years now. But not with big ikea bags. May order some. 👍’

This idea was also shade to the subreddit Frugal, with the user writing, ‘When you check out and the cashier throws everything in the cart- BOOM! You’re bagged and ready to go.

‘Bonus: if you are strong of arm you can immediately return your cart then carry your bag to the car, which saves schlepping back and forth for your quarter.’

Now you won’t have to worry about the stress of bagging up all those groceries either, provided you’ve got plenty of heavy duty Ikea bags to hand.

