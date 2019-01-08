Your January slimming just got a little bit easier - and more affordable!

Back in 2017, budget supermarket Aldi launched Slimming World-inspired ready meals, which were cheaper and contained even fewer calories than the original versions sold at Iceland. And now, the reliable retailer has added to their range with two new meal choices.

Aldi’s Slim Well products are aimed at people wanting to slim down or watch their weight but who haven’t got the time to prepare healthy and filling meals. Priced at £2 each, the ready meals are a third cheaper than Iceland’s offerings, which cost £3 each and are still low in fat and calories.

‘At Aldi, customers can feel confident that they’re getting unbeatable value without sacrificing on quality,’ said Julie Ashfield, Managing Director of Buying at Aldi UK.

‘We know this is particularly important in January, when shoppers are looking to spend less and eat well as they start the new year. The Slim Well meals offer healthy, easy-to-prepare dinners and with a range of dishes to choose from, something different for every night of the week.’

Anyone who’s missed the summer BBQs we regularly enjoyed during last year’s heatwave, can now relive those glory days with Aldi’s Slim Well Smoky BBQ Chicken meal.

NEW Slim Well Smoky BBQ Chicken

Made with chicken, beans and peppers all cooked up in a smoky barbeque style sauce, this Aldi Slim Well meal promises to taste like it’s straight from a Mexican restaurant.

NEW Slim Well Vegetable Biryani

Or if you’re going meat-free for the month, try their Slim Well Vegetable Biryani, made with red peppers, onions, cauliflower and peas in a spicy curry sauce.

As well as the two new options, the meals on offer include the classic Chicken Tikka Masala, which is contains only 371 calories and is low in fat, low in saturated fat, high in protein and contains no added sugar.

Slim Free Classic Chicken Tikka Masala

Another ready meal in the range is a healthy Chicken Saag, packed with mushrooms, chillies, garlic, ginger and turmeric. Low in fat, low in saturated fat and high in protein, this curry contains only 322 calories per serving (500g).

Slim Well Sweet Potato Curry

Veggie fans can also go for the Slim Well Sweet Potato Curry, a tasty combination of juicy sweet potatoes with red peppers and spinach in an aromatic curry sauce.

Slim Well Three Bean and Vegetable Chilli

Aldi’s Slim Well Three Bean and Vegetable Chilli, is a mixed bean hearty vegetable chilli with red peppers, tomatoes, onion and courgette. This chilli is low in fat, low in saturated fat, and high in protein and fibre.

Slim Well Chicken Chow Mein

A favourite from the Chinese menu, made with pieces of tender chicken in an aromatic Oriental-inspired sauce with noodles and vegetables.

Slim Well Chicken Saag

Chicken with spinach in a healthy saag curry sauce packed with mushrooms, chillies, garlic, ginger and turmeric.

Slim Well Beef Lasagne

A classic Italian family favourite made with mince beef in a rich tomato sauce.

Will you be giving Aldi’s new Slim Well ready meals a try?