If you're treating your mum to a home cooked meal this Mother's Day, Aldi have got the perfect steak to help you celebrate.

Aldi has brought back its popular ‘Mother of all Steaks’ to help you take Sunday lunch into your own hands this Mother’s Day.

The extra thick rump steak is made from ‘the finest cuts of 100% British farm assured beef’ and has been aged for 21-days.

From Thursday 19th March, Aldi shoppers will be able to pick up the whopping 16oz (454g) steak in stores across the UK.

If the size of the steak wasn’t tempting enough, it’ll be on sale for just £4.59. So definitely worth adding to your basket this week if you want to impress your mum!

If you want to get your hands on the Aldi steak you’ll have to be quick. Because when it’s gone, it’s gone!

And if you need a helping hand to get the steak just right, Aldi have given their recommended cooking tips.

To shallow fry, add the steak to a well-oiled pan and heat to a high setting. Then, lightly season the steak with salt and pepper before searing on both sides for one minute.

Once you’ve done that, lower the heat to medium-high and cook to taste. For rare it should be 6-8 minutes, medium is 9-10 minutes, and well done is 10-13 minutes.

Or if you’d prefer to grill the steak, it should be placed under a medium-high heat and turned ocassionally during cooking.

Timings for grilling are 8-10 minutes for rare, 12-14 minutes for medium, and 14-16 minutes for well done.

