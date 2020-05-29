We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The new limited edition watermelon flavoured spirit is available now online and in store

Supermarket Aldi has been busy creating a variety of quirky flavoured liqueurs. The range includes a sparkly summer trifle flavoured gin based liqueur and two watermelon flavoured drinks.

Whether you’re eating it, drinking it or even grilling it, watermelon always makes for a fab summer refreshment. It’s the perfect flavour addition to your summer boozy drinks too.

The Limited Edition Infusionist Strawberry & Watermelon Crush Vodka Liqueur is available to buy from the Aldi website and in stores. Sweet strawberries complement the tropical watermelon flavour. If you love the idea but are not sure what to do with this new spirit Aldi recommend a couple of serving suggestions:

For a sophisticated tipple “Add to a glass of bubbles”. Alternatively make the flavoured vodka the main focus in an elaborate cocktail. Serve “generously poured over ice or topped with soda water and garnish with frozen watermelon slices”.

Or if like us you fancy being really extra why not hollow our a small watermelon to use as a novelty receptacle. Fill it with the watermelon crush vodka and lemonade. Use frozen watermelon balls as an alternative to ice cubes. For this drink cocktail umbrellas are mandatory!

This unusual new flavoured vodka has been developed in partnership with Two Birds Spirits. Two Birds Spirits is an award winning spirit producer and distillery based in Leicestershire. They produce a range of their own flavoured Vodkas and Gins, but at around £33 a pop, the price tag of the Aldi bottle, which is just £11.99, is great value for money.

On the Aldi website the flavoured vodka currently has 4.5 stars out of five and plenty of good customer reviews. One shopper rated the drink five stars and exclaimed “Used it as a mixer with sparkling wine and it worked a treat, gave it that summery feel.”