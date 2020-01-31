Aldi slashes the prices of its Prosecco to under £5 in time for Valentine’s Day

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Whatever you’re doing this Valentine’s Day, it’s hard to turn down a nice bottle of Prosecco.

Thanks to Aldi, treating yourself just got a whole lot cheaper, as they’ve reduced the price of their San Floriano Prosecco DOC to help you celebrate Valentine’s Day for less this year.

According to Aldi, ‘Whether you’re popping bubbles with girl friends or splashing out on Oysters for your loved one, it’s not just easy on the palate, it’s easy on the wallet too.’

They added, ‘Reduced from £5.49, it’s the best value Prosecco on the market.’ Sounds good to us!

In a statement, Aldi’s Managing Director of Buying Julie Ashfield said, “With Valentine’s approaching, we’re excited to be able to offer our customers a great-value and quality fizz to enjoy with a loved one (or their friends). We have reduced our best-selling San Floriano Prosecco DOC to just £4.99 which is sure to be a hit with shoppers.”

A bottle of prosecco is the perfect accompaniment to any special meal whether you’re sharing it with your partner, your friends, or anyone else who’s special to you. It pairs well with seafood, chicken, creamy sauces, cheeses, ham, and lots more.

To really impress this Valentine’s Day, why not give our Prosecco, white chocolate and rose Bundt cake recipe a go? This recipe only requires SIX tablespoons of the drink, which means you can serve the rest of the bottle alongside it.

And for just £4.99, Aldi’s version seems like the perfect choice to celebrate in style without breaking the bank. Unfortunately, this deal is not available to order online, so you’d need to head in-store if you want one.

Will you be picking up a bottle of this prosecco? We’re not sure how long it’ll be available at this price, so be quick to avoid disappointment!