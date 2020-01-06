Budget supermarket Aldi has launched a new vegan range, proving that a plant-based diet doesn’t need to be boring or expensive.

Ahead of Veganuary, Aldi has released more vegan products for customers, including popular comfort foods like pizza, sausage rolls and curries.

These new products have been on Aldi shelves across the UK on January 2nd, with some of them appearing as their popular Special Buy range.

Some of these products will also be available beyond January, which is great news for anyone who wants to follow a plant-based diet long term.

The first vegan-friendly product is their Plant Menu Vegan Sausage Roll, which is available in two flavours, No Pork or BBQ Jackfruit. Available as part of their Special Buy range, they cost just 99p.

Following the success of Greggs’ vegan sausage roll, we wonder if Aldi’s will be a hit amongst plant-based foodies?

Perfect for lunching on the go, Aldi’s new Eat & Go Korean BBQ Style Chick’n sandwich has chicken-style pieces smothered in a Korean style BBQ sauce, topped with pickled onions, vegan mayo and spinach.

It’s a steal too, at just £1.69. If you’re after a cheap lunch Aldi have got you covered with this one!

Or, for £1.79, you can enjoy their Eat & Go Vegan Onion Bhaji with Sweet Potato and Cauliflour wrap. It’s filled with onion bhaji, spiced cauliflower and sweet potato puree, pickled cabbage, mango and apricot chutney, and spinach.

All of this deliciousness is wrapped in a spiced tortilla, for easy eating wherever you are.

Aldi is also offering a range of vegan ready meals for customers, who want easy evening meals that are free from animal products. Two popular options are Inspired Cuisine Vegan Mushroom Bolognese or Three-Bean Chilli, which are ideal winter warmers.

These two meals are available for £2.49 each.

They’re also offering two vegan curries for customers. Choose from Plant Menu Vegan Smoky BBQ Jackfruit, Red Pepper and Mango Curry, or Yellow Thai Curry for a healthy, easy midweek meal.

Better yet, they’re available until March for just £1.99 each. Enjoy!

Following a plant-based diet doesn’t mean you need to give up pizza either, as their Plant Menu Vegan Pizza is available until March. It features BBQ Jackfruit, Spicy Cauliflower or ‘Bacon’ and Mushroom toppings, for just £1.75 each.

There are sweet treats on offer too, thanks to their Leone Vegan Choc Stick, which is available in classic chocolate or almond. It’s £1.49 for a pack of three.

If you’re inspired to create your own at home, we have some easy vegan recipes that are cheap and simple to make.

Whether you want sweet or savoury, it’s all here!



Will you be treating yourself to any of Aldi’s vegan foods? Let us know your thoughts on Facebook!