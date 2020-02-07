We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

If you know a Baileys lover (or you fancy treating yourself), their Strawberries and Cream liqueur is now available in a delicious chocolate truffle.

Chocolate is always a good idea when it comes to Valentine’s Day gifting, and Baileys Strawberries and Cream truffles are set to impress this February.

Alcohol and chocolate is always a great combination, and we can see this one going down a treat amongst shoppers this year.

The Baileys Strawberries and Cream chocolates are made with a creamy milk chocolate shell, which contains a strawberry and cream liqueur truffle filling – so they’re guaranteed to satisfy any sweet tooth.

Of course, they’re shaped like a heart for a touch of romance.

They are available at select Asda supermarkets for £4 a box, and currently aren’t available online. So you’ll have to venture to your local to see if they’re in stock.

However, if you do want to order online, Amazon is selling the same chocolate box for a pricier £9.99. It’s a good option if you really don’t want to miss out on the sweet treats though!

You won’t want to share these!

