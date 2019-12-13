Asda named as the cheapest supermarket to buy your Christmas dinner

Asda has won the accolade of cheapest supermarket to buy your Christmas dinner for the seventh year in a row!

Christmas dinner means different things to a lot of people, but for most of us sitting down in the 25th December, it means an epic roast dinner with way more trimmings than normal….

Whether you’re a traditionalist that likes to prep and cook your whole festive feast from scratch, or you choose to cut some corners with pre-prepared pigs in blankets, saving some money around Christmas is something everyone can agree on.

For the seventh year in a row, trade magazine The Grocer has announced that Asda is the cheapest place to stock up on your Christmas dinner items.

Based on a selection of 33 items, including a turkey crown, picks in blankets, sprouts and a Christmas pudding, The Grocer calculated that it cost £6.44 less to shop in Asda compared to the second closest rival – Morrisons.

The Asda basket cost £91.22 in total compared to Morrisons, which cost £97.66. When the costs of individual items were also compared, Asda had the lowest price for 19 items.

For example, the turkey crown cost £12, which was £5.50 cheaper than Sainsbury’s and £5 cheaper compared to Morrisons.

The third cheapest supermarket was Tesco, with a total of £97.93 and Sainsbury’s followed in forth place as £13.54 more expensive than the Asda shop.

Will you be having turkey this Christmas? Read our tips on how to make it a little different this year

Interestingly, in another price comparison survey led by the online tracking website Alertr, Morrisons won the title of cheapest supermarket to buy your Christmas dinner.

Alertr’s data came tracked 18 items that are typically bought for a Christmas dinner over a four-week period in order to see which supermarket was consistently the cheapest.

Seven other supermarkets were also tracked including Asda, Iceland, Ocado and Waitrose.

Based on a Christmas dinner to serve 8 people, the Morrisons basket of 18 items came in at £52.75 on average.

It’s important to note that discount retailers such as Aldi, Lidl and Jack’s were not included in either of the two surveys mentioned, as it’s not possible to buy all the items online.

Do you buy your Christmas shop all from one supermarket or do you shop around? Head over to our Facebook page to have your say and share your tips!