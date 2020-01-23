Asda’s brand new service will make shopping a lot quicker

If you need groceries last minute, Asda is launching a click and collect service that’s ready in just one hour.

So far, Asda is trialling it in two Leeds stores – Killingbeck and Middleton – but they’re looking to roll it out across 25 more stores over the next few months. If it is a success, they’d also consider extending it nationwide.

This new service won’t be available in stores that already have click and collect lockers or in Asda petrol station click and collect services.

Customers can order from Asda’s full range of products via their website, and collect them within one hour of placing the order. There’ll be a £3 charge for this service no matter how much your order is.

The click and collect service is available between Asda’s business hours, but you’d have to order at least one hour before your local supermarket closes to be able to collect your shopping in time.

Asda’s previous click and collect service was four hours, so this will definitely speed up the process and make it easy to pick up groceries last minute. Perfect if you’re constantly on the go!

In addition to this, the supermarket have introduced a same day delivery service to 284 stores across the UK following a successful trial.

So if you’ve forgotten anything essential, you can order before 12pm for delivery after 3:30pm on the same day. Handy if you don’t fancy braving the cold!

Delivery fees at Asda are varied, between £1.50 and £6.50 depending on time. If your basket is less than £40, there’s also a £3 minimum charge to order your groceries.

If Asda rolls out the one hour delivery service nationwide, they’ll be the first big four supermarket to offer that service. Tesco and Morrisons already offer same-day delivery.

Asda’s Vice President of Online Groceries revealed they were shocked by how popular the service was. He said, “When we launched the Express Click & Collect trial we expected to see people picking-up forgotten items from their weekly shop, or basics such as bread, milk and nappies.

“In reality, it has been used for everything from a small weekly shop to those just wanting to pick up a few essentials. As a result of the huge demand we’ve seen in response to the trial we’re working hard to roll it out further early this year.”