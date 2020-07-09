Asda launches fruit and veg box with a massive selection for just £20

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Asda has launched a brand new produce box full of fresh fruit and vegetables.

Lockdown has meant that many of us can’t get out to the supermarket to do our weekly shops and has left many vulnerable people stockpiling dry foods or doing less-frequent shops full of longer-lasting food items.

But this means that with longer dates between our food shops, some people are unable to get hold of as much fresh fruit and vegetables as usual, which is vital to all of our health – especially now.

So pocket-friendly supermarket Asda is giving customers the chance to get hold of a massive selection of fresh and healthy goodies without leaving their homes at all.

The 12kg box will contain 18 different types of fruit and vegetables for only £20 (including delivery!) – perfect for feeding a family.

‘Whether you’re whipping up a healthy meal the whole family, or enjoying a nutritious snack, the new box contains 12kg worth of fruit and vegetables, perfect for feeding a family of four,’ says Asda.‘Allowing customers to save on time shopping in store, whilst ensuring they get the freshest ingredients‘.

“We’ve listened to which food box our customers want and have developed the contents to suit their needs,” said Graeme Fletcher, Project Manager at Asda’s sourcing and procurement arm, IPL.

“A convenient and cost-effective option full to the brim with the freshest fruit and vegetables. Not only will it save them time, the opportunities for creating delicious healthy meals and tasty snacks are endless.”

What will the Asda fruit and veg box include?

A typical Asda fruit and veg box will include:

Maris Piper potatoes

Sweet potatoes

Cucumber

Baby Plum Tomatoes

Sweet Peppers

Little Gem Lettuce

Avocado

Blueberries

Mixed Grapes

Gala Apples

Oranges

Onions

Broccoli

Carrots

White Mushrooms

Spinach

Fine Beans

Courgettes

How do I get hold of the Asda fruit and veg box?

The convenient box of delicious produce is available on foodboxes.asda.com.

Customers can order before 5pm from the website for next day delivery, with the delivery charge included in the £20 price tag.

Is the Asda fruit and veg box any good?

Customers are already loving the healthy new offering!

‘What a fabulous thing to do to help ppl stock up there cupboards at this crisis time,’ wrote one customer. ‘Well done Asda xxxx’.

‘Hats off to you Asda there are many people who are terrified of venturing out because of this virus,’ added another. ‘Any shopping for them is a lifeline’.

Another commented, ‘I was really pleased with mine. It came the day after I ordered it.

‘Thanks Asda. I’m currently shielding from Covid19 so this was a much needed commodity’.