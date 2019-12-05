Asda is now selling a pigs in blankets fondue and it looks delicious

'Tis the season for indulging and Asda has come through on the festive goods with a brand new product.

The supermarket has released a new item, merging two festive favourites into one.

Behold… the pigs in blankets fondue.

The innovative product features 16 pigs in blankets (or in other words, small sausages wrapped in bacon) alongside a camembert centrepiece – which is perfect for dipping.

It serves up to eight people and comes in at a purse-friendly £5, in total (well, it is Asda after all).

The pigs in blankets fondue is available in stores now – but we have a feeling it might be quite hard to get a hold of.

It’s also available to pre-order online, until 15th December – so there’s no time to waste.

The product was shared in the Extreme Couponing and Bargains UK Facebook group by Tanya Arongo.

She shared a photo with the caption, “Just seen this in Asda! You can all thank me later”.

As to be expected, her post was met with plenty of excitement.

One simply replied, “I need this in my life!”

Alternatively, you could take inspiration from the new creation and make it for yourself at home.

Asda’s cheapest camembert currently retails at £1.15 and its pigs in blankets are on offer at the moment, priced at £1.97 for 12, when they’re usually £2.50.

It seems the supermarket can’t get enough of sausages and bacon at the moment.

Earlier this month, Asda released pigs in blankets sausage rolls – priced at 99p a pop.

Each one is made up of seasoned sausage meat which is wrapped in streaky bacon and then covered in puff pastry.

But it’s not just Asda that’s jumping on the pigs in blankets bandwagon.

High street favourite Aldi has launched a two-metre long pig in blanket for the festive season. It also has a sticky soy variety of the usual pigs in blankets.

The supermarkets have definitely delivered on the festive treats this year.

Time to start indulging…