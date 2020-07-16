We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Asda have launched a new sausage dog-shaped cake named Sid. It's over a foot long and we’re totally obsessed.

Most Brits will be familiar with the M&S Colin the Caterpillar cake but in recent years other supermarkets have started to get in on the action.

There’s Tesco’s Curly The Caterpillar Cake, Aldi’s Cuthbert and Sainsbury’s Wiggles.

Now, Asda have brought something new to the table and it’s perfect for any dog-lover. The adorable new sausage dog cake is called Sid and it’s sure to fit any celebration.

The cake is an impressive foot and a half long and serves 24 people. At £12 the cake is just 50p per serving, which is pretty good value.

Promising to bring the ‘woof-factor’ to any celebration, Sid includes chocolate sponge and chocolate buttercream. It’s finished with a milk chocolate coating and edible paws, face and finishing touches.

Speaking about the new launch, Becky Price, Asda’s Product Development Manager for Cakes, said: ‘We know our customers love a novelty cake that injects plenty of fun into special celebrations at an affordable price!

We’ve seen a rising demand from our customers for sausage dog-themed products, so Sid is a great addition to our celebration cake range and is sure to become one popular pooch!’

People on social media have already posted about Sid with one keen fan writing: ‘yes please!!!!!! 😍😍’’ and another said: ‘It reminds me of Slinky Dog… and it’s called SID! This is a Toy Story fans dream! 😍’.

It’s a lovely touch if you make a homemade birthday cake, and we’ve got plenty of inspiring recipes to choose from. Have you seen our Pick & mix chocolate and sweet cake?

But we understand that there isn’t always time and it can often go terribly wrong… Check out 9 unfortunate cakes that ended up looking like penises!

Do you know a Dachshund-lover that needs this cake? What animal would you like to see supermarkets create in cake-form next? Head to our Facebook page to share your thoughts!