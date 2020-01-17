With many of us trying our best to reduce single use plastic, Asda is now offering an easier way to do it during your weekly shop.

From May, the Asda supermarket in Middleton, Leeds, will encourage customers to refill their own contains with products such as Asda own-brand coffee, rice and pasta.

Previously they had teased this, with Asda revealing that they planned to run sustainable trials in 2020.

In addition to this, they’ll be offering PG Tips and popular Kellogg’s cereals such as Coco Pops and Rice Crispies.

Announcing the big news in a tweet, Asda wrote, ‘We’ve teamed up with brands like @KelloggsUK and @PGtips to make Asda Middleton in Leeds our first ‘test and learn’ sustainability store with a mission to find new ways to reduce plastic and encourage customers to reuse and refill.’

Trials at the Leeds store will run for three months, and customers will be invited to give feedback on this initiative. If it’s a success, then the supermarket will consider rolling it out to other stores across the country.

So far, feedback has been positive before it’s even launched, with many taking to Twitter to share their approval.

One comment read, ‘That’s brilliant! Thoroughly impressed. Hopefully other Supermarkets will follow your in your footsteps in the future. We’ve all got to do our bit’.

Another added, ‘Love this! Well done – hope it proves successful 🙏🏼’.

And a third said, ‘Well done, it all helps’.

Asda chief executive Roger Burnley said, “We’re on an ongoing quest to remove and reduce the amount of plastic in our business and to find new ways to help our customers to reuse and refill our products.

“It’s a journey we can’t go on alone, which is why we invited our suppliers to innovate with us and I’m delighted that household names like Kellogg’s and Unilever have joined us in testing new ideas and approaches to sustainability at our Middleton store.

He added, “Over the coming weeks and months, we will be testing and learning from the customers in Middleton to understand how we can reduce our environmental impacts whilst still maintaining the great service and quality our customers demand.”