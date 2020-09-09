Baileys infused Choco Leibniz biscuits just launched and we’re already drooling

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Biscuit fans rejoice - the makers of one of the most popular and scrumptious biscuits on the market has teamed up with Baileys to release something so delicious.

As far as we are concerned the Choco Leibniz is one of the best chocolate biscuits out there.

We’re sure we can also all agree that the addition of Baileys Irish Cream makes most sweet treats even better – so you’ll likely understand why the launch of Bahlsen’s new limited edition Baileys Choco Leibniz is a seriously exciting concept.

Choco Leibniz are brought to the UK by German biscuit brand Bahlsen and are made of a simple sweet biscuit base, topped with an indulgently thick slab of continental chocolate.

We didn’t realise that this perfect formula could be beaten until we got wind of the European confectionary line’s collaboration with Baileys.

The delicious sounding combination will feature the same biscuit we know and love with the same generous thick layer of chocolate. Instead of the classic milk or dark chocolate options, the new limited edition biscuits have a layer of Baileys infused chocolate on top.

And as if that news wasn’t enough good news, there is another Baileys biscuit option now available. For something a little alternative why not opt for Bahlsen Baileys Squares. With a wafer layer and a soft Bailey’s centre, these dreamy biscuits are worth stocking up on!

Bahlsen Baileys Squares and Bahlsen Choco Leibniz Baileys have the recommended retail price of £1.79. They are currently available from Tesco and will be launching in Asda, Waitrose, Sainsbury’s, Morrisons, Nisa as well as a selection of independent retailers as well shortly.

With the dream combination of Baileys and thick chocolate, we predict they will be very popular.

The new Bailey’s treats are an ideal afternoon pick-me-up. Dunked in hot tea or coffee they are delicious. Or for an indulgent dessert, we love to add our favourite biscuits to ice cream sundaes.

