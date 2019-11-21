We’re always keen to try exciting new food and drink, and Baileys new cake-themed offering is no exception. Their red velvet limited edition drink has finally hit the UK, and we can’t wait.

Baileys Red Velvet was recently introduced in the USA, in collaboration with Georgetown Cupcake, a gourmet cupcake shop in Washington DC.

It’s finally arrived in the UK, so Brits everywhere will be able to enjoy the limited edition concoction.

According to Baileys, the new drink gas ‘the classic cake taste of sumptuous chocolate and cream cheese frosting – without being too sweet’.

It also ‘has cocoa running through it to provide a slight but irresistible richness’. So delicious!

Their Red Velvet drink is also described as being ‘sweet, silky and creamy’, making it the perfect after dinner drink for those with a sweet tooth.

It’s finally possible to drink the classic cake flavour which is such a wonderful thing. It can be enjoyed straight over ice, as a shot, or even as an adult treat when baking.

If you pre-order via the website, your bottle will be shipped on 27th December 2019. So sadly you won’t be able to enjoy it during Christmas, but it’ll be something you can enjoy in the New Year!

However, they have brought back their Baileys Yule Log which is a scrumptious way to enjoy Christmas. Better yet, it’s only £5.

Baileys also offer a range of flavoured Irish cream liqueurs including salted caramel, espresso, strawberries and cream, and an almond based product, which is suitable for vegans.

There are plenty of ways to enjoy Baileys this winter, whether you’re eating or drinking it. And thanks to Baileys Red Velvet, you can have your cake and drink it too. Hooray!

