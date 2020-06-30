Ben & Jerry’s fans can pick up a huge 4.5 litre tub for just £3.50

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Ben & Jerry's is the ultimate comfort food for many of us, whether we're saving it for dessert or having it as an accompaniment to our favourite films.

But if you find yourself devouring tubs of Ben & Jerry’s way too quickly, there’s a cheap way to stock up on your favourite flavour.

Shoppers on HotUKDeals have spotted that Heron Foods is selling massive 4.5 litre tubs of the tasty ice cream for just £3.50.

That’s cheaper than the usual 465ml, which usually retail for around £4.50. So you’re getting the equivalent of approximently 9 tubs for the price of one. Amazing!

One shopper spotted their iconic Moophoria Chocolate Cookie Dough at a branch in Coventry.

Tubs of this size are usually only sold in cinemas and the catering industry, which has obviously been impacted by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

But it means they’re now available to buy for our homes, so it’s not all bad!

Since Heron Foods is owned by B&M, it’s likely these tubs will also be available in some of those stores too.

Naturally, fans are going wild for the bargain discovery, with many of them leaving comments under the photo.

One wrote, ‘Might drive 35 miles to my nearest heron foods’

Another added, ‘Deal of the millennium’

A third wrote, ‘Found baked alaska in Hull area Heron Foods, I’m going to need a bigger freezer ‘

And a fourth added, ‘Goodbye gains, goodbye diet. My ambition is now to find one and eat this alone.’

We’re not quite sure just how many of these tubs are available, or which stores they’re in, but fingers crossed you can find them!

