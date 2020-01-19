It’s the dessert we didn’t know we needed until Ben & Jerry’s announced it – but now that they have, it’s all we want!

The ice cream giants have announced a first for the brand after they revealed a collaboration with Netflix.

With official support from the streaming service, Ben & Jerry’s has announced a new flavour called Netflix and Chill’d.

Revealing the tasty flavour combination on social media, they said, ‘With the perfect mix of peanut butter intrigue, pretzel drama, and fudge brownie belly laughs, NEW Netflix & Chilll’d™ pairs well with any of your Netflix programming.’

What’s even more exciting is that for the first time in Ben & Jerry’s history, the flavour will be launched worldwide across over 20 countries.

Matthew McCarthy, CEO of Ben & Jerry’s, said, ‘This is the perfect pairing between Ben & Jerry’s and Netflix, to bring more magic to millions of fans (taste buds) across the globe.’

In the US, Ben & Jerry’s will also sell a non-dairy take on Netflix and Chill’d made with almond milk, although there is no news yet on whether that will also be available in the UK.

Announcing the news on its website, the company wrote, ‘There’s something for everyone to watch on Netflix and flavours for everyone to enjoy from Ben & Jerry’s.

‘So, we’ve teamed up to bring you a chillaxing new creation that’s certain to satisfy any sweet or salty snack craving. It’s a flavourful world, and everyone is invited to grab a spoon.’

Fans of Ben & Jerry’s were certainly excited about the new collaboration, with one commenting, ‘I’m going to need this in my life Pronto!’

Another said, ‘I don’t think I could’ve created a more perfect flavor 🍦.’

There was also plenty of support for the non-dairy version, with one person commenting, ‘I’m so excited there’s a non-dairy version! I’ll be able to try and enjoy this new flavor too! Thank you, @benandjerrys, for making your flavors accessable to those of us who can’t or don’t consume milk products.’

The ice cream tubs will be available across the UK from February.