Ben & Jerry’s launches bags of snackable cookie dough chunks in the UK and they look incredible

If you love Ben & Jerry’s Cookie Dough ice cream, then we’ve got some very exciting food news for you.

Popular ice cream brand Ben & Jerry’s is now offering bags of cookie dough chunks for those who can’t get enough of the good stuff.

The tasty find was spotted by Instagram food blogger New Foods UK, who wrote, ‘@benandjerrysuk Snackable Cookie Dough is now at @asda £3.99🚨 we can’t believe this is finally in the UK, we’re so so excited!! We had this in the USA and it’s so delicious! You must try! 😍😮🙂’

As you can imagine ice cream fans have gone wild for the new creation, with many of them taking to the comments to share their excitement about it.

One wrote, ‘AS. IF!!! 😍😍😍’.

Another added, ‘I’m definitely gonna eat the whole bag 🙈’.

A third exclaimed, ‘omg Asda is my new fave supermarket’.

The 170g bags are available from Asda, and can be found in the frozen aisle alongside Ben & Jerry’s classic ice cream tubs. Unfortunately that means you can’t carry them with you on the go, due to the fact the bag says ‘keep frozen’. So you’ll have to scoff them at home instead!

An official statement from Ben & Jerry’s reads, ‘We’ve freed the chunks! We know how it goes: sometimes when you’re digging in to a pint of ice cream you’re really just chasing those chunks with reckless abandon.’

They added, ‘Go straight for the good stuff with a bag of totally snackable Cookie Dough Chunks!’

In America, the Ben & Jerry’s cookie dough chunks are available in all sorts of flavours.

Over there, ice cream fans can enjoy half baked, chocolate chocolate, peanut butter, chocolate chip or a vegan version. Maybe they’ll find their way over to the UK soon?



