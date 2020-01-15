Top 5 vegan fast food options in the UK

If you’re vegan or just want to cut down on the amount of animal products you're eating, you can now indulge in more plant-based fast food than ever before. Here’s a round-up of what you can get from some of the biggest chains…

Vegan fast food has boomed in availability and popularity over the last few years and now there are more options than ever before.

From “bleeding” burgers to mind-bogglingly convincing chicken nuggets, it’s not just those leading a plant-based lifestyle that have become intrigued, it’s meat-eaters too.

Cutting down meat consumption is something many people feel passionate about from a health and environmental perspective and small changes in our behaviour can make a big difference.

There are lots of delicious vegan recipes you can whip up at home but if you’re craving some fast food and fancy a treat, below is a roundup of the best items you can buy!

McDonald’s Vegan Options:

This fast food giant is yet to launch its specific vegan burger, the McVegan, in the UK but there are a couple of plant-based options vegans can enjoy!

Veggie Dippers

Available as a 4-piece or in a happy meal, the veggie dippers are made from blended red pepper and sundried tomato pesto and coated in crispy breadcrumbs.

Nutritional info:

321 Cals

13g Fat (1.3g saturated)

41g Carbs

6.6g Protein

1.1g Salt

McDonald’s Fries

Yes – the golden arch’s famous fries are suitable for vegans. They are made by McCain’s using Russet Burbank, Pentland Dell and Shepody potatoes and are fried in a blend of sunflower and rapeseed oil.

Nutritional info: (based on medium)

337 Cals

17g Fat (1.5g saturated)

42g Carbs

3.3g Protein

0.62g Salt

Pineapple stick

Looking for something sweet to finish of your fast food fix? The pineapple stick is certified by the Vegetarian society as vegan and is only 37 cals!

Nutritional info:

37 Cals

0.2g Fat (0.0g saturated)

8.1g Carbs

0.3g Protein

0.01g Salt

KFC Vegan Options:

The fried chicken chain famous for its bargain buckets has launched a brand-new vegan burger, which has been made in collaboration with Quorn. The Original Recipe Vegan Quorn fillet has 11 herbs and spices in its recipe and has had rave reviews online.

One person wrote: “So I just tried the KFC vegan burger out of curiosity for the first time and it was actually so nice! Like how???”, while another added: “The vegan KFC is a solid 12/10”.

Nutritional info: (based on burger only)

450 Cals

18.99g Fat (1.97g saturated)

52.94g Carbs

18.74g Protein

2.91g Salt

You can buy the KFC vegan burger with a drink but unfortunately the fries are not suitable for vegans or vegetarians as they are fried in the same oil as the popcorn chicken. However, the BBQ beans and Corn on the cob are vegan.

Burger King Vegan Options:

Although there is a vegan burger on the menu at Burger King, it’s not designed specifically for vegans as it’s cooked on the same broiler as the original Whopper. Therefore it’s only suitable for meat-eaters who want to cut down their consumption and shave off a few calories from their normal fast food order. The Rebel Whopper is a plant-based and is made from a sustainably sourced soy patty.

Rebel Whopper

Nutritional info:

596Cals

33g Fat (8.2g saturated)

48g Carbs

23g Protein

1.1g Salt

Greggs Vegan Options:

Vegan sausage roll

This vegan twist on a Greggs classic nearly broke the internet when it first launched and it continues to cause a stir to this day. Made using a bespoke Quorn filled and crisp puff pastry, this sausage rolls was created due to public demand which included a petition by PETA with over 20,000 signatures! The recipe seems to be convincing a lot of people as one person tweeted: “Had a vegan sausage roll from Greggs today, and thought it was better than a meat version.”

Nutritional info:

312Cals

19g Fat (9.4g saturated)

21g Carbs

12g Protein

1.9g Salt

Vegan steak bake

Inside this puff pastry parcel you’ll find a rich gravy coating diced onions and mycoprotein pieces which are from Quorn. It’s gone down well on social media with people across the country desperately trying to find their local Greggs so that they can try the lastest vegan launch. One person said it was “delicious” while another tweeted: “As a meat-eater, I have to say that the @GreggsOfficial #vegansteakbake is actually quite tasty!”

Nutritional info:

380 Cals

24g Fat (12g saturated)

30g Carbs

9.5g Protein

1.8g Salt

Subway Vegan Options:

Brand new on the menu for 2020 is the meat-free ‘meatball’ Marinara sub. It’s one of the most iconic sandwiches from the chain and those looking for a vegan alternative have finally had their wishes granted!

Meatless Meatball Marinara

Nutritional info:

498 Cals

17.4g Fat (6.9g saturated)

54.1g Carbs

26g Protein

2.4g Salt

Vegan Sub

As well as the new meat-free meatballs, vegans can also opt for the vegan sub which is made from a patty packed full of sweet peppers, red onions, spinach, garlic and chilli. Vegan condiments include: BBQ, Sweet Onion, Hot Chilli, Yellow Mustard, HP Brown Sauce, Sweet Chilli and Garlic Aioli. In terms of bread choices, vegans can pick between Italian or hearty Italian.

Nutritional info:

368 Cals

9.4g Fat (2.4g saturated)

46.2g Carbs

20.6g Protein

1.6g Salt

What vegan fast food are you most excited try? Which fast food chain do you want to expand the vegan menu more?