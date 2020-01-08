With so many vegan snacks and alternatives to traditionally meat or dairy-based products hitting the supermarket shelves, it really has never been easier to go plant-based.

Whether you’ve set yourself the challenge of Veganuary or have been living a plant-based lifestyle for a while now, you will have undoubtedly seen a steady uplift in the availability of vegan snacks and food products hitting the shelves and high street.

The availability of vegan convenience foods makes it easier than ever to cut down your meat and dairy intake, without feeling like you’re missing out.

From vegan sausage rolls to chicken nuggets and mayonnaise – everyday there seems to be a new innovative product.

Below we’ve listed some must-try vegan snacks we’re sure even avid meat-eaters will enjoy…

Marks and Spencer vegan product range

Marks and Spencer have released a vegan Plant Kitchen range which vegans, vegetarians and meat-eaters are loving right now. The vegan dishes span sandwiches and grain bowls, quick suppers, and no-beef burgers, plus substitutes such as vegan mince and nut milks.

Aldi vegan product range

Supermarket Aldi’s new ‘I Am Vegan’ range of frozen ready meals have arrived! Free from meat and dairy but packed full of flavour. Perfect for those living a plant-based diet but who are time-poor, the frozen ready meals can be cooked quickly and easily in the microwave and at £1.99 they won’t break the bank.

Red Pepper & Mango Curry – Red pepper, mango, black turtle beans and sugar snap peas in a coconut curry sauce infused with ginger, garlic and coriander. Accompanied with brown rice.

– Red pepper, mango, black turtle beans and sugar snap peas in a coconut curry sauce infused with ginger, garlic and coriander. Accompanied with brown rice. Thai Yellow Curry – Aubergine, red peppers, lentils and spring onions in a Thai-inspired coconut curry sauce with brown and black rice.

Aubergine, red peppers, lentils and spring onions in a Thai-inspired coconut curry sauce with brown and black rice. Smoky Jackfruit Chilli –Red peppers and red onion in a delicious smoky chipotle sauce with brown rice.

Waitrose vegan product range

Want to create the ultimate meat-free chicken and bacon sandwich? Get down to Waitrose and grab the new, innovative THIS™ range which includes THIS™ Isn’t Bacon and THIS™ isn’t chicken. The bacon costs £2.95 a pack and won at the Great Taste awards. THIS™ products mimic the taste, texture, appearance and smell of meat using sustainably sourced peas and soya beans.

Asda best vegan snacks:

Asda Plant Based is the supermarket’s first line of own-brand plant-based meals and includes 48 products.

All of the items have been approved by the Vegan society and include things like mushroom-based burgers, cauliflower Tikka Masala and duckless spring rolls.

Sainsbury’s best vegan snacks:

Plant Pioneer is a new range of vegan products from Sainsbury’s 31 with banana blossom taking centre stage as a great meat-free alternative. While you might be more familiar with jackfruit, banana blossom has a texture similar to fish and is common in South East Asian and Indian cuisine.

It’s not just supermarkets that are expanding their vegan offerings as restaurants are getting on board too.

Vietnamese Street Food restaurant group Pho has transformed its menu so that it’s now more than 40 per cent vegan.

In collaboration with the plant-based innovators THIS™ , Pho have 12 new vegan dishes including THIS™ Isn’t Chicken in starters, salads, noodle soups, rice bowls, curries and wok-fried rice. Plus, there are prawn-less crackers with a vegan dipping sauce too.

Subway have also got a meat-less twist on the classic Marinara sub and TGI Fridays are now serving vegan watermelon steaks…

The watermelon steak joins the existing vegan burger and veg fajitas.

