BirdsEye leaves Chicken Dipper fans divided with THIS controversial recipe

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

They’re perfect for dunking in ketchup, or serving with chips - but it turns out there is so much more you can do with BirdsEye's famous Chicken Dippers.

Frozen food giant, BirdsEye recently posted a video on their Twitter page, illustrating that Chicken Dippers can be more gourmet than we ever imagined, but their foodie creation seriously divided internet users.

The makers of freezer favourites took to the social media platform to share a step-by-step guide on how to make Honey Garlic Chicken Dippers with Egg Fried Rice. Interesting!

While some followers thought the meal looked totally delicious, others were quick to raise their concerns about both the taste of the dish and the nutritional side of things.

One follower commented, ‘Heart attack, diabetes, high blood pressure and stroke. Obesity , overweight . That’s what occurred to me when I watched the making of this food.’

Another concerned Tweeter kindly asked BirdsEye for the nutritional information, ‘Hello, please can we have the nutritional content for the recipe? Bit worried about the sugar and salt pushing the levels over.’

The post has clocked up over 1000 comments, and a great deal of them are questioning why they should make this dish at all. Shining light on the fact that BirdsEye is a ‘convenience’ food producer, and if one goes to the effort of cooking a meal like this, why not just opt for fresh chicken breast, or homemade chicken dippers?

There were a number of comments from followers defending the recipe, saying eating like this once in a while isn’t all bad.

One follower wrote, ‘It’s replicating a chinese takeaway recipe which most of us have once in a while, but this is at half the price. It uses 4tbsp of fat, not much if it feeds a family of 4 and garlic is good for the heart.’

Another follower tweeted in a picture after she recreated the recipe herself and loved it!

BirdsEye are yet to comment on the response to this post.

Fancy trying it out for yourself? Here’s what you’ll need

Honey Garlic Chicken Dippers with Egg Fried Rice

20 Chicken dippers

2tbsp oil

170g Broccoli florets

1 red pepper, chopped

2tbsp butter

6 garlic cloves, minced

200ml chicken stock

200g honey

4tbsp reduced salt soy sauce

3tbsp apple cider vinegar

1tsp chilli sauce (optional)

1tbsp cornflour

1tbsp water

2 eggs, whisked

800g steamed rice

80g BirdsEye peas

Fresh coriander, to serve