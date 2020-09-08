BirdsEye leaves Chicken Dipper fans divided with THIS controversial recipe

They’re perfect for dunking in ketchup, or serving with chips - but it turns out there is so much more you can do with BirdsEye's famous Chicken Dippers.
Frozen food giant, BirdsEye recently posted a video on their Twitter page, illustrating that Chicken Dippers can be more gourmet than we ever imagined, but their foodie creation seriously divided internet users.
The makers of freezer favourites took to the social media platform to share a step-by-step guide on how to make Honey Garlic Chicken Dippers with Egg Fried Rice. Interesting!
While some followers thought the meal looked totally delicious, others were quick to raise their concerns about both the taste of the dish and the nutritional side of things.
One follower commented, ‘Heart attack, diabetes, high blood pressure and stroke. Obesity , overweight . That’s what occurred to me when I watched the making of this food.’
Another concerned Tweeter kindly asked BirdsEye for the nutritional information, ‘Hello, please can we have the nutritional content for the recipe? Bit worried about the sugar and salt pushing the levels over.’
The post has clocked up over 1000 comments, and a great deal of them are questioning why they should make this dish at all. Shining light on the fact that BirdsEye is a ‘convenience’ food producer, and if one goes to the effort of cooking a meal like this, why not just opt for fresh chicken breast, or homemade chicken dippers?
There were a number of comments from followers defending the recipe, saying eating like this once in a while isn’t all bad.
One follower wrote, ‘It’s replicating a chinese takeaway recipe which most of us have once in a while, but this is at half the price. It uses 4tbsp of fat, not much if it feeds a family of 4 and garlic is good for the heart.’
Another follower tweeted in a picture after she recreated the recipe herself and loved it!
BirdsEye are yet to comment on the response to this post.
Fancy trying it out for yourself? Here’s what you’ll need
Honey Garlic Chicken Dippers with Egg Fried Rice
- 20 Chicken dippers
- 2tbsp oil
- 170g Broccoli florets
- 1 red pepper, chopped
- 2tbsp butter
- 6 garlic cloves, minced
- 200ml chicken stock
- 200g honey
- 4tbsp reduced salt soy sauce
- 3tbsp apple cider vinegar
- 1tsp chilli sauce (optional)
- 1tbsp cornflour
- 1tbsp water
- 2 eggs, whisked
- 800g steamed rice
- 80g BirdsEye peas
- Fresh coriander, to serve
- Place the chicken dippers on a baking tray and cook in a preheated oven at 190C/Gas 5 for 15 mins.
- Add 1tbsp of oil to a frying pan and cook the broccoli and peppers until tender. Set aside.
- Melt the butter in the pan and fry the garlic for 1 min, before adding the stock, honey, 2tbsp of the soy sauce, apple cider vinegar and chilli sauce, if using.
- Make a slurry with the water and cornflour and add to the pan, reduce until the sauce is thick.Add the veggies and chicken dippers.
- For the rice, add the rest of the oil to a frying pan and scramble the egg. Add the rice, peas, the remaining soy sauce, season with pepper and stir. Serve with fresh coriander.